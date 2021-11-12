“In a while, we will learn the brief passage of Marília”

Last Wednesday (11/10), columnist Leo Dias participated in PodCats, a podcast led by Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures. He chatted with influencers for just over three hours. One of the highlights of the meeting was when the columnist analyzed the success and legacy of Marília Mendonça. Leo would follow the tour of As Patroas at the show that would take place in Portugal, at the end of this month. The day before the fatality, the journalist spoke with the singer and her team.

For those unaware, Leo closely followed the rise of the singer, for whom he nurtured a strong friendship and admiration. During the conversation, he recalled the first Marília retake show, which took place on September 25, in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. She was accompanied by her friends Maiara and Maraisa.

Leo Dias and Marilia Leo Dias interviewed Marília Mendonça Columnist Leo Dias was on Podcats marilia-mendonca 0

“They are Marília’s sisters, it’s a connection of the soul (…) Marília asked me to go to her show in São José dos Campos, which was the first retake show and Maiara and Maraisa were there. Man, their call is preposterous,” he said. Leo also said that he was invited by the singer herself to go to the As Patroas show, which would take place in Lisbon, Portugal, at the end of this month.

The LeoDias column was highly praised for the sensitive coverage it proposed to carry out in tribute to the memory of Marília Mendonça. Leo, as a friend and admirer, gave clear guidelines on how he would like the stories to be carried out.

“I was really bad, really bad. I didn’t want to post anything… I just wanted people to remember her talent. Now, speaking seriously, I don’t know what will become of Brazilian music, especially female music. Today I don’t see a composer like Marília Mendonça”, she said.

Longing, the journalist highlighted the main compositions of the country that marked him. For him, what she built was poetry in a way not seen before. “She talked like few others about her lover, you know? No one spoke like a mistress, because there are two things that a woman in a female society abhors, and that is the whore and the mistress. Ever. The lover who ends the marriage (…) She sang this role, what woman has the courage to do that?”, he analyzed.

Marília has always been known for her humility and simple way of being, far from the diva image. Leo understands that, in addition to his unquestionable talent, this approach to real women was what fueled his success even more. “The identification thing, you know? Her posture in life wasn’t superstar, she didn’t hang around with bouncers. She and Henrique Bahia walked. It is simple Brazil”, he pointed out.

On the singer’s sudden loss, Leo said he still doesn’t understand, but hopes to seek some meaning through her legacy: “I want to look back and understand her quick passage, that’s what I’m looking for in the future, not now, because the pain still is very present. But I want to look back and say, ‘That’s why she came and caused it so quickly, here’s her legacy.’

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.