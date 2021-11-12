In summary, referee explains expulsions and registers Bahia’s delay for 2nd time against Fla | brazilian series a

The match between Flamengo and Bahia, held last Thursday, was marked by arbitration controversies. The game ended with a 3-0 victory for the home team and a lot of complaints from the visitors regarding the penalty given, even when the game was tied. The indignation generated delay and threat of not returning for the second half, and referee Vinicius Gonçalves recorded what happened in the summary of the confrontation.

The controversial move took place on minute 29, when referee Vinicius Gonçalves saw Conti touch his arm in Diego’s submission. Called by the VAR, he revised the bid and upheld the decision. However, commentator Sandro Meira Ricci, from Central do Apito, disagrees and claims that the ball hit the Bahia defender’s shoulder.

Bahia players were outraged with the move, which resulted in a goal by Gabriel. In the complaint, the tricolor team also remembered previous games, when it was harmed against Juventude and São Paulo, in errors recognized by the CBF Ombudsman. After the first half, there was a threat of not returning for the second half, which caused the players to delay returning to the pitch.

In the summary, Vinicius Gonçalves states that “there was a delay of five minutes in the restart of the match due to the delay of the Esporte Clube Bahia team”.

The game also had three expulsions: Matheus Bahia and Rossi (Bahia) and Diego (Flemish). Matheus Bahia was sent off after making two fouls for a yellow card, while Rossi received a straight red after hitting Diego with “an elbow with excessive use of force”. In the case of the Flamengo athlete, the referee reports that he retaliated for “a squeeze with both hands and using excessive force on the neck” of Rossi.

