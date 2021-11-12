Increases in inflation and interest rates cause FIIs to flee

Of the 189 real estate funds (FIIs) traded in October on the B3, only 33.86% (64) closed with gains that did not exceed 7.48%. Among them, 22 earned less than 1%. The increase in inflation and in the interest rate are pointed out as reasons for the flight of this type of asset, as many are migrating to fixed income.
The study was carried out by the Smartbrain platform with exclusivity for the E-Investor. In the data, variations in quotas and income were considered.
As a comparison, the Real Estate Investment Funds Index (IFIX) closed the month of October with a drop of 1.47%. In the annual accumulated, there is a decrease of 8.40%.
On the podium of the FIIs that grew in October, the funds RB Capital Renda II (RBRD11), with an increase of 7.48%; followed by Vila Olímpia Corporate (VLOL11), increasing by 7.41%; and, in third place, the Shopping West Plaza fund (WPLZ11), up 6.88% in the month. Such funds are classified as commercial slabs, offices and malls, respectively.
In the year to date, 37 out of 165 REITs made gains. The three with the highest growth are BB Progressivo (BBFI11B), with a return of 22.77%; Valora RE III (VGIR11), a fund that had a return of 20.45%; and General Shopping and Outlets do Brasil (GSFI11), which increased by 19.20%.
In September, the percentage of FIIs that ended the month with gains was 35%, with emphasis on credit-directed funds.
Impacts
The speed of the Selic increase by the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) was what most affected several segments, including Real Estate Funds. On the other hand, until January, when the rate was calculated at 2%, there was a record growth in the number of new investors in the asset, according to Ilan Arbetman, research analyst at Ativa Investimentos.
For the analysis house, the recommended portfolio for November is formed by FIIs of real estate receivables (49%), development (13%), logistics (13%), educational and retail (10%), agricultural land (8%) and retail (7%).
For Isabella Suleiman, FII analyst at Genial, October was marked by the loss of credibility of the spending ceiling and by the continuation of interest rate hikes. “In general, the fund of funds segment was the most affected by the uncertainties of the last few months, explained in part by the movement of sale of these assets by investors who migrated their resources to fixed income, as they present lower risk”, highlights in report.
Check out the 10 FIIs that grew the most in October:
|Background
|ticker
|monthly variation
|RB Capital Income II
|RBRD11
|7.48%
|Vila Olímpia Corporate
|VLOL11
|7.41%
|West Plaza Shopping
|WPLZ11
|6.88%
|Admiral Tower
|ALMI11
|6.88%
|Ourinvest Structured Income
|OURE11
|6.62%
|RB Capital Income I
|FIIP11B
|5.3%
|Multi Urban Income
|HBRH11
|4.88%
|Habitat II
|HABT11
|4.54%
|More Real Estate
|MORE11
|4.24%
|Votorantim Logistics
|VTLT11
|3.77%
|Source: Smartbrain with data from B3
Check out the 10 FIIs that grew the most from January to October:
|Background
|ticker
|annual variation
|Progressive BB
|BBFI11B
|22.77%
|Value RE III
|VGIR11
|20.45%
|General Shopping and Outlets in Brazil
|GSFI11
|19.2%
|Kinea Real Estate Income
|KNCR11
|16.7%
|Reit Receivables Atrium
|ARRI11
|16.1%
|XP Real Estate Credit
|XPCI11
|15.39%
|Loft II
|LFTT11
|13.36%
|CSHG Real Estate Receivables
|HGCR11
|12.57%
|Kinea Securities
|KNSC11
|11.76%
|FII RBR High Grade Income
|RBRR11
|10.7%
|Source: Smartbrain with data from B3