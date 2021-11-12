Increases in inflation and interest rates cause FIIs to flee

Of the 189 real estate funds (FIIs) traded in October on the B3, only 33.86% (64) closed with gains that did not exceed 7.48%. Among them, 22 earned less than 1%. The increase in inflation and in the interest rate are pointed out as reasons for the flight of this type of asset, as many are migrating to fixed income.

Read too

The study was carried out by the Smartbrain platform with exclusivity for the E-Investor. In the data, variations in quotas and income were considered.

As a comparison, the Real Estate Investment Funds Index (IFIX) closed the month of October with a drop of 1.47%. In the annual accumulated, there is a decrease of 8.40%.

On the podium of the FIIs that grew in October, the funds RB Capital Renda II (RBRD11), with an increase of 7.48%; followed by Vila Olímpia Corporate (VLOL11), increasing by 7.41%; and, in third place, the Shopping West Plaza fund (WPLZ11), up 6.88% in the month. Such funds are classified as commercial slabs, offices and malls, respectively.

In the year to date, 37 out of 165 REITs made gains. The three with the highest growth are BB Progressivo (BBFI11B), with a return of 22.77%; Valora RE III (VGIR11), a fund that had a return of 20.45%; and General Shopping and Outlets do Brasil (GSFI11), which increased by 19.20%.

In September, the percentage of FIIs that ended the month with gains was 35%, with emphasis on credit-directed funds.

Impacts

The speed of the Selic increase by the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) was what most affected several segments, including Real Estate Funds. On the other hand, until January, when the rate was calculated at 2%, there was a record growth in the number of new investors in the asset, according to Ilan Arbetman, research analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

For the analysis house, the recommended portfolio for November is formed by FIIs of real estate receivables (49%), development (13%), logistics (13%), educational and retail (10%), agricultural land (8%) and retail (7%).

For Isabella Suleiman, FII analyst at Genial, October was marked by the loss of credibility of the spending ceiling and by the continuation of interest rate hikes. “In general, the fund of funds segment was the most affected by the uncertainties of the last few months, explained in part by the movement of sale of these assets by investors who migrated their resources to fixed income, as they present lower risk”, highlights in report.

Check out the 10 FIIs that grew the most in October:

Background ticker monthly variation RB Capital Income II RBRD11 7.48% Vila Olímpia Corporate VLOL11 7.41% West Plaza Shopping WPLZ11 6.88% Admiral Tower ALMI11 6.88% Ourinvest Structured Income OURE11 6.62% RB Capital Income I FIIP11B 5.3% Multi Urban Income HBRH11 4.88% Habitat II HABT11 4.54% More Real Estate MORE11 4.24% Votorantim Logistics VTLT11 3.77% Source: Smartbrain with data from B3

Check out the 10 FIIs that grew the most from January to October:

Background ticker annual variation Progressive BB BBFI11B 22.77% Value RE III VGIR11 20.45% General Shopping and Outlets in Brazil GSFI11 19.2% Kinea Real Estate Income KNCR11 16.7% Reit Receivables Atrium ARRI11 16.1% XP Real Estate Credit XPCI11 15.39% Loft II LFTT11 13.36% CSHG Real Estate Receivables HGCR11 12.57% Kinea Securities KNSC11 11.76% FII RBR High Grade Income RBRR11 10.7% Source: Smartbrain with data from B3

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better