Indian teenager creates solar-powered ‘ironing cart’ – International

Vinisha had the idea of ​​making the bicycle with a built-in iron that is powered by solar energy, 100% renewable and clean (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

15-year-old Vinisha Umashankar was recognized for building a bicycle with an ironing board with built-in iron powered by solar energy. The first prototype was built when the teenager was 12 years old, with the help of engineers from the National Innovation Foundation in India.

The student was walking in the street when she came across a person who was ironing clothes for a living with an old appliance, which used charcoal and emitted a lot of polluting smoke. From that, Vinisha had the idea of ​​making the bicycle with a built-in iron that is powered by solar energy, 100% renewable and clean.

“It made me think about the amount of charcoal that burns each day, and the damage it causes to the environment,” said the 15-year-old National Public Radio of the United States.

On November 2, she gave a speech at COP26, the UN summit on climate change, in Glasgow, Scotland. At the event, Vinisha reinforced the importance of immediate environmental actions for his generation.

“Many of my generation are frustrated with leaders who have made promises but haven’t delivered. We have every reason to be nervous, but I dont have time to be angry. I want to act.”

The girl also highlights: “Me and my generation will live to see the consequences of our actions today. You are deciding whether or not we will have the chance to live in a livable world.”