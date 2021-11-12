Instagram Pays Up To $10K Bonus To Creators Posting Reels | Social networks

Instagram wants to attract content creators at all costs. Proof of this is that Meta, the company that manages the social network, created a bonus of up to US$ 10 thousand (approximately R$ 53.9 thousand, according to the current dollar rate) for producers who publish Reels more frequently on your Instagram accounts. The measure aims to distance influencers of weight from other platforms, such as TikTok and YouTube Shorts, direct competitors of the social network.

Instagram tests feature to help users spend less time on the app

To the technology site TechCrunch, Instagram stated that the project is still on an experimental basis. At these early stages, the selection criteria are still unclear, which leaves many content producers confused and insecure. For now, the initiative is in effect only in the United States and by direct invitation.

1 of 1 Instagram is studying paying bonuses to users who produce digital content — Photo: Disclosure/Instagram Instagram is studying paying bonuses to users who produce digital content — Photo: Disclosure/Instagram

I can’t get on Instagram anymore: what to do? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum

It is difficult to determine how the bonus calculation is done. According to TechCrunch, the influencer Maddy Corbin, who has about 52,000 followers, received a bonus offer of US$1,000 (BRL 5,390) for publishing his Reels within 1 month. Meanwhile, an unidentified creator with 24,000 followers would receive US$800 (R$4,312) if he managed to garner up to 1.7 million views during this period. In the end, he was able to garner 1.49 million views and received $689.90 (R$3,719) in total.

Instagram’s Help Center is also vague about the selection criteria to participate in the project, and is limited to informing the influencer’s duties with the platform. According to the text, for example, once the user is invited to participate, he will have up to 30 days to accept and join the bonus program.

The rules also state that the participant can receive their money within 30 days, and that they can select as many Reels as they want to compete for the bonus. However, if the user deletes the content, he will not be able to receive the extra money for it.

As observed the TechCrunch, the aforementioned bonus for the biggest influencers on the network has increased, and today some already receive more than on TikTok, for example. This is no accident, as the social network for short videos has grown exponentially and reached the 1 billion user mark last month.

With information from 9to5Mac and TechCrunch

See too: how does Instagram work? understand the algorithm