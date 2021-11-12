Instagram tests feature for users to spend less time on the app

Instagram is testing a new feature that shows users reminders when they spend too much time in the app.

The feature, called “Take a Break”, allows users to opt-in to receive prompts to stop using the photo sharing app. Notifications can appear every 10, 20 or 30 minutes.

Take a Break is being launched as part of a test run for a small portion of Instagram users, but all accounts will be able to use it ‘in a month or two’.

If it is fully implemented after user feedback, Take a Break can help eliminate ‘Instagram addiction’. This problem has been linked to detrimental effects on mental health.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri described Take a Break in a video posted to his Twitter account.

‘What we’re starting to test this week on Instagram is something I’m personally very excited about,’ he says in the video.

“It’s called Take a Break and it does what you think it does. If you accept, it encourages you to take a break from Instagram after spending some time in the app. 10, 20, 30 minutes.

“You’ll see that if you’re auditioning in the next few days. If you don’t see it, hopefully you can in a month or two, once we get to a place where we’re comfortable enough to get it out to everyone on Instagram. So keep an eye out.”

How it works?

Take a Break appears in the form of a command prompt displayed in the users’ feed.

The command says: ‘Want a break? Regular breaks can help you rest. Now you can turn on reminders to take breaks when it suits you.’

Users have a chance to tap ‘Activate’ or ‘Not now’. If they select ‘On’, they can choose to receive reminders to take a 10, 20 or 30 minute break.

Instagram then offers users helpful suggestions on what they can do instead of using Instagram.

These suggestions include ‘take a few deep breaths’, ‘listen to your favorite music’ and ‘do something from your daily to-do list’.

Reviews

Instagram, which is owned by social media giant Meta (formerly Facebook), has recently faced a lot of criticism about how it entices users to spend too much time on its apps.

The application’s algorithms can identify the type of content that users are most involved with and then expand on that specific type of content to keep them locked in.

Last month, Frances Haugen said ‘Instagram will never be safe for 14-year-olds’ after the tech giant’s own research suggested kids are becoming addicted to apps.