Interlagos is cold and rainy on Friday of the São Paulo GP

The chance of rain for the time of qualifying for the São Paulo GP is not the greatest, but Friday (12) started with a fine drizzle and an unseasonable cold in the city of São Paulo. In the region of Interlagos, where the racecourse is located, the thermometer marked a maximum of 16ºC in the morning and, throughout the day, it should not go much further.

According to the Accuweather app, Friday’s high will be 17°C and the low could reach 12°C by the end of the night. For the classification, forecast of 15ºC, even colder than most of the morning in the south side of São Paulo.

The rain that was expected all week, however, may not even show up. The forecast indicates a 33% chance when defining the grid, while reaching almost 50% in the hour before the decisive activity for the starting order in the sprint race.

Cold and cloudy Friday in Interlagos, with chance of rain in the classification of the São Paulo GP (Photo: Fernando Silva/Grand Prix)

For the TL2, scheduled for the beginning of the afternoon, little difference: 17ºC of temperature and even lower risk of rain, around 20%. It is quite possible, therefore, that the water that had to fall has already fallen during the morning.

The air humidity must spend the day varying between 70% and 80%, with winds at 18 km/h. With the schedule later than usual, attention is paid to the sunset, scheduled for 6:27 pm (in Brasília).

The second free practice is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm, while the definition of the sprint race grid should start at 4:00 pm and, therefore, under normal conditions, end at 5:00 pm.

