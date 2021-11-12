Internal Revenue Auction has lots with Nintendo Switch and iPhone 11

The Internal Revenue Service started yet another of its auctions of seized or abandoned goods, highlighting lots with several iPhone 11 units. Auction 0900100/000010/2021 accepts proposals until 21:00 this Friday (12).

The products available at auctions come from seizures made by the Internal Revenue Service, from people returning from an international trip with their purchase limit exceeded and not declaring certain objects, to orders made illegally with buyers trying to deceive the agency and not pay taxes.

Most lots can be purchased by individuals, but some, such as the computer and cell phone lots in this auction, only accept the participation of legal entities (PJ). As they are being made available in an auction format, the price of the products can rise according to the interest of the public.

All goods obtained in the auction are not guaranteed or assured of full functioning. Finally, items can only be picked up in person at the event location, in the city of Curitiba.

In total, the auction 0900100/000010/2021 comprises 218 lots, with items of clothing, vehicles, electronics, home appliances, video games, smartphones, headphones and even tires. Bids can be made until November 12th, at 9 pm.

Featured Items

iPhone 11 (Image: Playback/Marques Williams/Unsplash)

Since this time lots of computers, vehicles and cell phones can only be bid on by PCs, the initial bids are well above what would be considered cheap for most people. For example, we have lot 218, made up of 31 iPhone 11 units, 15 iPhone XR units, 56 iPhone 7 Plus units, and finally a lot of old Apple cell phone models. The initial bid is R$153 thousand.

Lot 215 is for Xiaomi fans, consisting of 131 Xiaomi Redmi 9I units, 66 Redmi Note 9S units, 19 Redmi 9C units and 12 Poco X3 units. His starting bid is R$100,000.

2014 Ford Fiesta available in lot 141. (Image: Reproduction/Federal Revenue)

For vehicle enthusiasts, the auction offers more than 100 lots with cars, trucks and minibuses, but the highlight goes to lot 141, consisting of a Fiat Stra Fire CE 2008, a Renalt Sandero Expression 2019, a GM Astra Sedan Elegance 2005, a Volkswagen Gol 1.0 2007 and a 2014 Ford Fiesta, for the initial bid of R$ 40 thousand. To get an idea of ​​the highlight of the lot, only the Renalt vehicle, on the Fipe table, costs R$ 40.1 thousand.

Finally, the highlight is lot 22, which, in addition to several Xiaomi cell phones, has eight Nintendo Switch units. His initial bid is R$40K.

How to participate in the IRS auction?

Interested in participating in the auction? It’s relatively simple, with you, first of all, needing to be up to date with your taxes with the IRS. A digital certificate is also required, which can be obtained by following the guide on Canaltech, available here.

Screen to generate the Access Code on the e-CAC Portal. (Image: Screenshot/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

Having the certificate in hand, you must access the e-CAC Portal, available here, and obtain an access code, and finally visit the Revenue website and bid on the lots that interest you.

Source: Federal Revenue