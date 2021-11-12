iPhone 14: What to Expect from Apple’s Biggest Evolution in Years

With the announcement of the iPhone 13 line just a few months ago, Apple is now gearing up for the announcement of the next series of smartphones. And as more and more rumors start to surface over time, leaks tread the path of expectations about what new things can be expected for the new iPhone 14.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

iPhone 14 and 14 Max

In its next launch, Apple should put aside the bet of compact smartphones, since the low sales of the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini made the company realize that the investment has no expected return, a task that should be in charge of a new one iPhone SE.

With this the brand can adopt a new combination for the more affordable pair consisting of the same screen size as the more expensive pair. So we would have the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch screen and the iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch screen.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

To cut manufacturing costs, rumors suggest these models should retain the same notch as the iPhone 13 lineup, with speaker between screen and bezel, cameras and Face ID sensors condensed into a slightly narrower notch.

With no details on photo sensors, it’s likely that Apple will introduce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max with the same set of two improved rear cameras, which could finally include a LiDAR sensor for spatial recognition.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

(Image: Ian Zelbo/Jon Prosser)

The biggest differences should be for the most powerful and most expensive duo. According to very preliminary information from the leaker Jon Prosser, Apple will merge the classic iPhone 4 design with the latest format.

Such a combination would result in cameras aligned with the glass back cover, without a lens bulge, in addition to the well-known squarer body and the return of the circular volume knobs.

(Image: Ian Zelbo/Jon Prosser)

Another huge change would be for the front panel with no wide notch and just a centralized circular notch to house a front camera.

All Face ID facial recognition sensors would be moved under the display, eliminating the need for a large screen crop and further updating the iPhone’s look.

The end of 12 MP sensors

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

Apple has been using 12 MP sensors on its smartphones since the launch of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus in 2015. And they will finally be retired after 7 years.

12 MP sensors are still widely used today for their versatility: they have enough resolution for 4K photos and videos and deliver excellent results year after year.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

But to offer 8K resolution Apple will need higher resolutions, and so the company must jump directly to a powerful sensor of 48, 50 or even 108 MP, which will still leave room for other improvements in photos and videos.

Superior performance in low-light and night shooting is also expected, as is the use of Sensor Shift image stabilization technology by the photo sensor for minimal distortion.

New 4nm Apple A16 Bionic Chip

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

In 2020 Apple introduced the A14 Bionic chipset debuting the complex and efficient 5-nanometer lithography. This year the company debuted the A15 Bionic with an updated version of the lithograph, resulting in even higher numbers than the year before.

For 2022 Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 with 4 nanometer A16 Bionic processor in a process developed by TSMC.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

While performance details are still a mystery, the chipset is expected to show improvements in all areas, including performance, image processing, Neural Engine, even lower power consumption, longer battery life and so on.

With the huge advances in graphics processing of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, it is likely that Apple will also prepare the new A16 Bionic with more advanced graphics cores for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When will the iPhone 14 be announced?

We’re still far from the period when Apple usually presents its smartphones, so it’s hard to pin down an exact date. However, in case we don’t have any unforeseen events like what happened in 2020, the most likely event is that the event to present the iPhone 14 line will take place sometime in the first two weeks of September, with sales starting in the same month in selected locations.

More news is expected within the next few months and this article will be updated frequently based on the latest information.