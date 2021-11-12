iPhone leads searches in ‘Esquenta Black Friday’

The iPhone led e-commerce searches during the first week of November, which marked the official opening of Black Friday’s 2021 season. This is what a survey conducted by Radar Simplex, released this Thursday (11), points out.

According to a survey carried out by the platform between October 31st and November 6th, Apple’s cell phone was one of the terms that were the most sought after, along with tires, wholesale drinks, antigen tests and an office chair. The study takes into account the searches in the six million e-commerce pages monitored by the company.

The survey also revealed that the total number of clicks referring to the term iPhone was ten times greater than the search for other expressions common to the period, such as “mobile phones on sale”. According to the founding partner of Simplex, João Lee, this demonstrates the “dimension of the brand’s strength”, referring to the Apple cell phone.

iPhone 13 is the latest version of Apple’s cell phone.Source: Apple/Disclosure

Launched in September, the iPhone 13 is the brand’s flagship for this edition of Black Friday, which takes place on the 26th, the last Friday of November. In addition to the latest version and its variants, older models are often in high demand during up to date offers such as the iPhone SE.

Searches for “Esquenta Black Friday” grow

The data released by Radar Simplex also show that searches for the expression “Black Friday”, between the end of October and the beginning of November, are well below the registered in 2020. They represent only 21% of the peak of searches at the same time of the last year.

On the other hand, research on the term “Heats Black Friday”, which refers to the beginning of November, when there are some advance promotions, followed an opposite path. They are 85% higher than the peak of searches for the subject in 2020.

According to Lee, this indicates a change in the commerce’s posture, which adopted the expression with the objective of anticipating sales, no longer concentrating offers close to the Friday of promotions. “It’s an important learning experience for online retailing, as it avoids sites that are so overloaded on November 26th and the consequent loss of sales,” he explained.