IRB has a loss of BRL 155 million in the 3rd quarter

O IRB (IRBR3) ended the third quarter of 2021 with an accounting loss of R$ 155.7 million, a drop of 27% compared to R$ 215 million last year, shows a document sent to the market this Thursday (11).

On the recurring side, the company earned R$44.5 million.

“The company’s net accounting result was negatively impacted by the discontinued business (in run-off), with a total negative effect of R$ 329.5 million, of which R$ 219.4 million was due to the discontinued contract tail of the life segment abroad”, he informed.

In the quarter, there was a 12.4% reduction in written premiums, totaling R$ 2,607.7 billion. General and administrative expenses totaled R$90.3 million, an increase of 13.9%.

The loss ratio totaled R$1.9 billion, an increase of 33.9%. According to the company, the increase reflects the increase in the PSL component (Provisions for Claims to be Settled).

“This increase is primarily due to the recognition of the tail of the loss for a discontinued contract (run-off) in the Life Abroad segment, in the amount of R$219.4 million”, he informed.

In the quarter, IRB had a cash generation of BRL 604.8 million, 332% higher than the BRL 140 million generated last year.

“The numbers show the company’s recovery and improvement. The IRB works hard to have well-structured processes, strong governance and a long-term strategy”, says the CEO of the IRB, Raphael de Carvalho.

