IRB (IRBR3) has a 27.8% drop in the 3rd quarter loss

IRB Brasil (Photo/Reproduction: Youtube)

SAO PAULO – IRB Brasil (IRBR3) registered a 27.8% drop in net loss, which was BRL 155.7 million in the third quarter of this year, compared to net losses of BRL 215.6 million in the past year.

The total premium issued in the period was R$2.607 billion, which represents 12.4% less than in 3TRI20.

The total retained premium in the quarter was R$1.743 billion, 14.4% more than a year ago.

In the period, the variation in the technical provision totaled R$72.7 million, compared to a reversal of R$21.2 million in 3TRI20.

Loss ratio on the IRB balance sheet

The total loss ratio increased 23.1 percentage points to 119.3% (from 96.2% a year ago). The Total Retained Claim grew 33.9%, to R$1.992 billion.

In the period, explains the reinsurer, “the increase in the total loss ratio reflects the increase in the PSL component (Provisions for Claims to be Settled), which refers to the claim notices that the company received in the period and which increased by 46.1 % compared to 3TRI20. This increase is primarily due to the recognition of the tail of the discontinued contract claim (run-off) in the Life Abroad segment, in the amount of R$219.4 million”.

IRB Brasil presented subscription result (underwriting) negative R$ 677.8 million, an increase of 72.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

“By excluding the effect of discontinued business contracts (run-off) of the period, of R$ 329.5 million, would have presented a result of underwriting still negative, but lower, of R$ 348.3 million”, explained the company.

Finally, general and administrative expenses rose 13.9% to R$90.3 million. Payment of PIS and COFINS fines and indemnities were important for the increase.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related