IRB recovery is not a straight or quick line, alerts BTG after re-impairment

If the fall in the results of the IRB (IRBR3) and your actions were quick, your recovery will not be. This is the evaluation of the BTG Pactual in a report sent to clients after the market learned the reinsurer’s balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021.

The company ended the third quarter of 2021 with an accounting loss of BRL 155.7 million, a 27% drop compared to the BRL 215 million last year.

“The company’s net accounting result was negatively impacted by the discontinued business (in run-off), with a total negative effect of R$ 329.5 million, of which R$ 219.4 million was due to the discontinued contract tail of the life segment abroad”, informed the IRB.

“The reported net loss is not a total surprise, as the IRB has previously released its net income for the months of July and August,” recall analysts Eduardo Rosman, Thiago Paura and Ricardo Buchpiguel.

They also point out that the high command of the IRB was recently approved by SUSEP. The new CEO, Raphael Carvalho, and the new CFO, Willy Jordan, entered the day-to-day operations in October and November, respectively.

“We point out that, despite having solid training, they have no history in the reinsurance sector, which reinforces the importance of Wilson Toneto [Vice Presidente Executivo Técnico e de Operações], who knows a lot about the sector, in this new phase of the company”.

Rosman, Paura and Buchpiguel summarize the reading of the IRB balance thus: “The process of reassessment that the IRB is going through is not a straight or fast line. In fact, net losses remain well above expectations, above the company’s equity, which fell 17% y/y. Its solvency ratios, while still comfortably above the minimum requirements, deteriorated in the quarterly pass”.

The recommendation is neutral for shares, with a target price of R$5.30 for 12 months. The value corresponds to a small appreciation potential of 5.8%.