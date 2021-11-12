Is your SSD good for gaming? 3DMark will have specific testing for that component

New extension uses game processes as a basis to analyze performance

THE UL announced in this Wednesday, 10, a new benchmark tool that promises evaluate the performance of SSD’s in games. The company that already has a background in the benchmark area in graphics cards and processors, now it is expanding its scope of action. O “3DMark Storage Benchmark“, which measures performance of storage units, is already available for purchase.

THE new tool is DLC, that is, requires the user to already have the 3DMark software for it to work.

According to the company, the new functionality come to fill the space left per other performance tests which, in general, were designed with HDDs in mind, for being most common components. O 3DMark Storage Benchmark, so it was developed with focus on faster games and computers.

practice tests

THE UL says various market tests are made from artificial activities that do not serve as a real parameter for everyday occupations. Thus, the methodology implemented in the 3DMark Storage Benchmark uses as base popular game records and other activities for evaluate the performance of the SSD’s.

whereas the storage activities, in general, do input and output operations, at test bases are done in activities such as:



Battlefield V loading from launcher to main menu;

Load Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 from launcher to main menu;

Overwatch loading from launcher to main menu;

Recording a 1080p game video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch;

The Outer Worlds installation of the Epic Games Launcher;

Saving The Outer Worlds game progress;

Copying the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Steam folder from an external SSD to the system drive

Availability

The new tool 3DMark Storage Benchmark is already available for purchase and can be purchased through Steam or from UL Benchmarks at the price of BRL 6.49. It is worth remembering that for the DLC work, it is necessary to have the 3DMark standard program, which can be purchased on Steam per BRL 57.99. who owns a annul license 3DMark Professional Edition active can download the new DLC for free.

Via: VideoCardz Source: UL