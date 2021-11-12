Issue #578: Advances and frustrations – COP-26 balance | The subject

The most awaited climate summit since the Paris Agreement (2015) is coming to an end with a mixed review, made in this episode by Daniela Chiaretti, special reporter for Valor Econômico. With the experience of those who covered this and the 12 previous conferences, she highlights, among the gains, the understanding to drastically cut methane emissions – even more pollutant than carbon dioxide. He points out as a setback the fact that the US, China and India have jumped out of a commitment to reduce coal production. And he recognizes that, on balance, the results of the event must fall short of the “magic word” that preceded it: “ambition”. Not least because the financing of measures to contain global warming “is always a problem”, recalls Daniela. Also participating in the direct episode from Glasgow, Scotland, public administrator Natalie Unterstell, an expert on climate change, analyzes the role played by Brazil, which arrived at COP-26 “as a pariah”. This forced the country’s diplomacy to adopt a “very humble” position in several discussions. In addition to the gaffes committed by the Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite, what is most surprising, according to her, are concessions made at a central point: the carbon markets.