It will be even harder to find a PS5 until March 2022

Production is being especially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Bloomberg site published a news yesterday (Wednesday, 10) stating that sources close to Sony have confirmed that the manufacture of PlayStation 5 consoles has been reduced by Sony thanks to issues of shortages of chips and other electronic components. This will apply to the fiscal year that ends only in March 2022, which could make it even more difficult to purchase the console in the coming months.

The source of the information has not been revealed in detail, but Bloomberg claims that this report came from sources very close to Sony. In general, the main reason Sony needs to reduce console manufacturing is the shortage of electronic components caused especially by the problems caused by the still present COVID-19 pandemic.



Amazon: Reproduction

Even with vaccination advancing here in Brazil, not all regions of the world have enough vaccine doses or logistical capacity to distribute them effectively. And even so, there are some people who are unsure about taking the immunizing agent and end up reducing the rate of vaccination, which allows the virus to still spread through the population.

And what does this have to do with the console? Electronic components like chips are manufactured in very closed places and with all employees sharing the same air, so if there is any restrictive measure like lockdown, factories are directly affected.

PlayStation 3 turns 15

The console was released in Japan on November 11, 2006





– Continues after advertising –

Therefore, the pandemic is still accused as one of the main factors hindering the manufacture of consoles (or at least the PlayStation 5 in this case). According to Bloomberg sources, the Sony initially planned to manufacture more than 16 million units of the console, but now that number has been reduced to 15 million units..

The demand for PlayStation 5 is very high, including in Brazil. If you are interested in the console and follow the promotions, you should already notice that it’s relatively rare for hardware to appear at its lowest price at retailers, and when it does, it’s very little time in stock. (sometimes only for about 15 minutes). Unfortunately, we will still have to go through this in the near future.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Games Radar Source: Bloomberg