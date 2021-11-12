It will get harder to buy a PS5 in the coming months

(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The company’s internal sources have revealed the company’s plans to reduce the amount of consoles produced

Reasons would be difficulties in acquiring essential parts for assembling the video game

Other technology companies, such as Nintendo, are also in the same situation.

If you’re looking for a PlayStation 5 to give someone gifts, or for your own use, now it’s going to be even harder to get. In addition to the average price of R$ 6 thousand reais, Sony apparently is reducing its production.

According to internal sources at the company, the entertainment giant aimed to produce 16 million units by March of next year. These units would be destined to reach the company’s goal of 14.8 million units sold, and also to obtain inventory to be used in the following year’s production.

Now the Japanese company has reduced that number to around 15 million.

The PlayStation 5 became Sony’s fastest console to reach 10 million units sold, but its sales have since lagged behind its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

Read too:

supply problems

It’s been hard to find PS5 consoles in stores since their release 1 year ago. Partly because of Sony’s difficulty in distributing enough units around the world.

According to Hiroki Totoki, the company’s financial director, the logistical problems and shortage of parts have become more serious and any resurgence in the dissemination of COVID-19 could impact the company’s component supply.

Uneven vaccination periods in developing countries, where Sony’s suppliers have their production bases, have made the supply of chips and parts unpredictable. Assembly partners are in daily contact with component manufacturers to confirm that shipments will arrive as scheduled, which is not always the case, sources say.

Keep reading

Missing components include common but essential equipment such as power management chips. Chip makers at Toshiba Corp., which supplies these power chips, to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. have warned that the manufacturing situation will likely not normalize even during 2022.

The situation is general

Sony is far from alone in its struggle to clear a path through scarcity. Rival Nintendo Co. cut its full-year sales forecast for the Switch console family by 1.5 million units in early November, while Bellevue, Washington-based Valve Corp. has postponed its console debut. portable Steam Deck from December to February, citing global supply chain issues.