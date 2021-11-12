ITA, airline of the Itapemirim group, returns to delay payments – Economy

the airline ita, of Itapemirim group, returned to delay payments of its employees. This week, the National Aeronauts Union (SNA) sent a letter to the company asking for clarification on the lack of payment of food stamps, daily food and payment of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The company, which began operating flights in July, had already received Employee complaints in August for late payments.

According to the SNA, food stamps have been delayed for two months. The R$470 benefit is paid to employees who earn less than R$5,200. In the case of daily meals, whose value varies according to the number of hours worked per day, the delay is five days. In relation to the FGTS, there are reports from workers that, this year, the contribution was collected only in January and April.

“There is no communication from the company. We were left in the dark and in an atmosphere of tension,” said one employee on condition of anonymity. “Delays are constant, almost every month. But the operation is safe. The teams do everything to make the operation run smoothly.”

When contacted, the ITA stated that the delay in the payment of daily rates occurred as a result of problems in the crew roster system, which “generated a delay in the calculation of values”. According to the company, payments were regularized.

Regarding the FGTS, the company said it was awaiting the opinion of the Federal Savings Bank for payment in installments. “If the financial institution denies it, Itapemirim will fully deposit the amount,” he said in a note.

This is also not the first time the company has claimed that technical problems caused payment delays. In August, the ITA justified that it had not paid its July salaries because a technical error had occurred when it tried to centralize all payments in a single bank. At the time, the state had access to documents proving delays in practically every month of the year.

Despite being part of the Itapemirim group, which is under judicial recovery, the airline is not in the same situation. Still, the group’s judicial administrator, the EXM Partners, highlighted, in a report for September, that ITA has already consumed R$ 39.9 million from the group. EXM also stated that it had already asked for clarifications from the company, but that the group claimed market secrecy so as not to present them.