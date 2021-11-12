Itabirana uses social media to report obstetric violence at Hospital Carlos Chagas

Last Monday (8), the Itabira Tânia Mara de Almeida used her Instagram profile to report a case of obstetric violence suffered by her sister, Angela Maria de Almeida, at the Carlos Chagas Municipal Hospital, in Itabira. According to the post, the decisions taken by the team that attended to her sister culminated in the death of the baby, Ana Laura.

DeFato Online spoke with Tânia and her husband, Isac Júnior. During the interview, Tânia said that in the early evening of November 3rd, her sister was admitted to the hospital complaining of pain in her chest and right arm. 40 weeks pregnant, Angela was going through a risky pregnancy after two miscarriages.

“They ran some tests on her, with inconclusive results. Still, they decided to treat it as pulmonary embolism and administered an anticoagulant. She still didn’t show signs that she was going to have the baby, she didn’t have dilation or contraction. My sister was under observation in the ICU, to be monitored for 12 hours and to deliver the baby the next morning”, she says.

Tânia estimates that, around 8 pm, her sister had a drop in blood pressure that made her condition more serious. “The obstetrician was there to deliver the baby. But the surgeon on duty was not at the hospital. Around 10 pm, she [a obstetra] he decided to start an emergency cesarean, but he already knew that the baby had died”, he describes.

She explains that, when her sister was about to enter the operating room, the obstetrician even commented that the baby could be dead, as she had not been able to hear her in the preliminary exams.

“For us, who were outside the hospital, several mismatched information arrived. There was even a nurse who came to ask for Ana Laura’s clothes and said ‘in a little while she’ll be here with you’. That thing there filled the family with hope. Afterwards, what we were told was that she was born, had a cardiac arrest, and they were trying to resuscitate. How were they going to resuscitate if she had been dead for a long time? The doctor reported this in the police report, that the baby was born lifeless”, recalls Tânia.

Tânia’s story does not stop there. “My sister was still in the operating room. The doctor removed the uterus, closed my sister with an internal hemorrhage in her liver and sent her to the ICU. The surgeon on duty left at 7:20 pm. In the timeline, even if he lived on the other side of town, it wouldn’t take him so long to get back. He only arrived at dawn, at 1:45 am. Why wasn’t he doing his shift in there?” questions.

She also points out that Angela underwent a third surgery, on November 5th, because she still had bleeding from her liver.

Police Report

Tânia and Isac told that, even during the dawn of the events, they called the police and filed a police report (BO). In addition to the family, nurses and the obstetrician responsible for the delivery were also consulted. To the Military Police, the doctor said that she performed an emergency cesarean and confirmed that the baby was removed without vital signs.

“During the patient’s evaluation [a obstetra] tried to listen to the baby and couldn’t. For this reason, he took the patient to the operating room for a cesarean. According to the obstetrician, when she opened the patient’s belly, she was bleeding outside the uterus, which she (the doctor) believed could be bleeding from the liver; that being so, he removed the baby, who no longer had vital signs, and that, in addition, it was necessary to remove the patient’s uterus due to the bleeding”, says the police report.

The BO further explains that “the doctor reported that, after removing the uterus, the patient continued to experience bleeding. However, as it was not her responsibility, she called the surgeon who was on guard. As she could not leave the patient with an open belly, she closed the patient’s belly even with the internal bleeding and sent her to the ICU to receive blood to withstand further surgery, if necessary, after the surgeon’s assessment”.

Still in the event, the police inform that it was not possible to hear the surgeon, as he was attending the patient without an expected end time.

Questions

In the Instagram post, Tânia questions the protocols adopted at Hospital Carlos Chagas with regard to care for pregnant women. According to her, the denunciation video received a large number of reports of obstetric violence suffered by dozens of other Itabira women.

“I’m not here to denigrate anyone’s image, but the day I buried my niece there were two more children and a mother being buried. I ask you, if I hadn’t gone public would they have buried my sister too?”, he vents.

Tânia’s husband, Isac Júnior, insisted on talking about the family’s pain. “Right now it’s time to think about Angela, because she’s still hospitalized. At the time of the baby’s wake, no one saw the pain of the father who lost his daughter and is with his wife in the hospital. He doesn’t have the conditions to fight for it, but I am”.

The couple also expressed indignation with the response provided by the São Francisco Xavier Foundation (FSFX), manager of the hospital unit. Isac informed that the family filed a complaint with the Public Ministry. “It’s not as simple a situation as FSFX said in their note. My sister-in-law went through three surgeries and they treated it just like a fatality”.

For Tânia, this is a fight that has just begun. “I do not regret it. If I hadn’t, would my sister be alive? We cannot close our eyes to what is happening”, he concluded.

DeFato got in touch with the Public Ministry to find out what situation the fact-finding was in, but until the publication of this report, there was no response.

What does FSFX say

The DeFato report sought out the São Francisco Xavier Foundation and sent some questions about the case. Among the questions sent, the report wanted to know which tests were performed and medications were administered to Ângela Maria de Almeida; why the surgeon on duty was not at the hospital and why his arrival was delayed; how many deliveries took place on November 3rd and 4th and how many infants’ or mothers’ deaths occurred on the same days; how FSFX handles this type of case; and what assistance is offered to Angela’s family.

In addition, documents related to the complaint made by Tânia Almeida were also requested. DeFato asked the São Francisco Xavier Foundation’s position; the doctors’ duty roster on November 3 and 4, 2021 (including general surgeons and obstetricians); Angela’s medical record and health status and the number of deaths of babies and mothers in the maternity hospital of Carlos Chagas Hospital in the last year.

The institution’s press office only replied that “according to the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) we are not authorized to pass on the patient’s health data. Only the family has this right”. And sent a clarification note about the case. Read in full.

“On the fact that occurred this morning on November 4, 2021, regarding the patient

pregnant woman who questioned the delay in surgical intervention, the São Francisco Xavier Foundation,

responsible for the administration of the Carlos Chagas Municipal Hospital clarifies that the pregnant woman

he was admitted to the hospital unit complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath. the patient then

was referred to the Intensive Care Unit – ICU of the unit for monitoring and

treatment. After the unfavorable evolution of the health condition, it was necessary to carry out

emergency cesarean, when, due to complications, fetal death was confirmed. the patient

remains under care in the ICU of the Carlos Chagas Municipal Hospital, which is providing all the

necessary support to the family and the patient”.

SUS maternity controversy

Maternity hospitals in Itabira have been the target of debates and controversies since 2015. At the time, the then mayor, Damon Lázaro de Sena signed a Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) with the Public Ministry for the Carlos Chagas Municipal Hospital (HMCC) to be intended exclusively for users of the Unified Health System (SUS). This agreement generated the need for a tender.

The São Francisco Xavier Foundation was the winner of the process and, in January 2016, assumed the contract of R$ 455,583,650.00 for the management for a period of ten years. Later that year, in July, the SUS maternity hospital was definitely transferred to the HMCC. The HNSD, then, chose to direct its maternity to health insurance and private clients.

In July 2017, the Hospital Nossa Senhora das Dores (HNSD) began a negotiation with the Municipality of Itabira to resume SUS care in its maternity hospital.

The mayor, at that time, was Ronaldo Magalhães and he even declared that he intended to promote the change until December of the same year. Another concern was with regard to the philanthropy of the HNSD. In order to have the exemptions of this type of institution, the hospital must, obligatorily, attend to at least 60% of patients through the SUS. What became a challenge with the departure of SUS maternity hospital.

However, the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) did not welcome the return of the service to the HNSD. At the time, the prosecutor Silvia Letícia Bernardes Mariosi Amaral was the one who followed the case. In an interview with Indeed online, in September 2017, she mentioned the difficulty of the HNSD in supporting the infrastructure of Rede Cegonha, a package of actions by the Ministry of Health for safe care for pregnant women, through the SUS.

She even suggested enabling Neonatal ICU beds instead of migration. Silvia Letícia also highlighted that the decision to change the maternity unit could not be “unilateral”.

Closing of the HNSD maternity hospital

In February 2021, another ghost began to haunt pregnant women from Itabira: the possibility of closing the HNSD maternity hospital due to financial impossibility. Without maternity hospitals, users of health plans in Itabira would have to seek assistance in João Monlevade, Belo Horizonte or Vale do Aço, in addition to the HMCC maternity hospital, via SUS.

Maintaining the HNSD’s maternity hospital has become a challenge since the changes in 2016. This year, with the possibility of closure, several institutions manifested themselves as the Medical Association of Itabira, which considers the hypothesis a major setback. During the ordinary meetings of the Chamber of Itabira, councilor Neidson Freitas came to demand that the Municipality of Itabira take a stand on the matter.

Also in February, a meeting at the office of the current mayor, Marco Antônio Lage, brought together sectors involved in the matter, such as the Public Prosecutor’s Office; municipal health department; Itabira Medical Association; Regional Council of Medicine; and Unimed Itabira. One of the possibilities of solutions raised was the readjustment in the values ​​transferred by the health plans for the accomplishment of the deliveries in the hospital. Something considered unfeasible by Unimed.

Discussions dragged on until June 2021, when the HNSD announced that it would be able to maintain maternity until December of that year. There was a consensus among those involved in sharing the expenses, on an equal basis. The R$100 thousand monthly deficit generated by the maternity hospital were divided by: HNSD; Unimed; Pasa and AMS health plans; the medical class; pediatricians who assist the hospital sector. Each one has been bearing or absorbing R$17,000 of the generated liabilities.

Recently, in October, HNSD provider Márcio Labruna stated that there is an 80% chance that the maternity hospital will not close. “The services we create can increase the number of births and doctors will have more appointments. All proceeds from these consultations will be channeled to alleviate the deficit. It’s not that the deficit is over, it’s still being divided, but now it’s much smaller. Today, we have income from the Emergency Room and the women’s clinic that will add up and make motherhood viable”, she declared at the time.

In time

During the last regular meeting of the City Council of Itabira (9), councilor Bernardo Rosa (PSB) gave a personal statement about it.