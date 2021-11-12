‘It’s a signal’ · TV News

Outside of A Fazenda 13 since the night of Thursday (11), Tiago Piquilo discovered during an interview on Live do Eliminado that Tânia Mara stopped following him on social networks. According to the countryman, the singers live a yo-yo romance and the attitude doesn’t surprise him. “Yeah, but that’s a sign,” understood Hugo’s partner.

In a conversation with the artist, digital presenters Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa showed the changes in the ex-pawn’s social networks. “Let’s see how many followers Tiagao has. You entered with 200 [mil] and little, you’re 416 now”, announced the influencer.

“What a beauty, man. Look at my picture. It was definitely my sister who put this ‘vote for Tiago in this field’. I’m happy, dammit, so it means that I kind of doubled. Okay, I’m happy,” he declared the musician. “But there is one person who has stopped following you,” warned the actress.

“Who do you think it might have been?” Selfie asked. “Oh, dammit. Is it who I’m thinking? Tânia? Really? Ah, but he left it and went on several times”, confessed the interviewee. “Oh, I see, a lot of serenade and in a little while…”, understood the artist.

Reproduction/instagram

Tiago Piquilo and Tânia Mara

“Yeah, but that’s a sign,” said the former inmate. “Yeah, it could be a sign that you’re going out single,” said Raissa Barbosa’s ex-boyfriend. “But when I went in, actually, I even left it very exposed. Because when you go in there it’s a really crazy thing to live with those people, that whole thing,” began the eliminated man.

“In one conversation or another I’ve always brought up this subject, which has always been an open question for me. In fact, Tânia and I weren’t dating. We were getting closer, getting to know each other more. On the day I was coming here, we had an indifference there, which was very uncomfortable. So I got into that uncertainty here,” concluded Piquilo.

Tiago and Tânia Mara assumed a relationship this year, but the relationship would have come to an end after the countryman reveals that he had undergone penile enlargement surgery.

