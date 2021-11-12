Jaraguá doctor dies after a heart attack while playing tennis

Marcelo has worked in the Jaraguá do Sul region since 1994

Psychiatrist Marcelo José Fontes Dias, died this Thursday (11) of a heart attack while playing tennis in Jaraguá do Sul. Marcelo was born in Rio de Janeiro and worked in the Jaraguá do Sul region since 1994.

In a statement, the Medical Association of Jaraguá do Sul commented that Marcelo was very committed, companion and respected by his colleagues. Marcelo was preceptor of the Health and Family medical residency and currently provided care in his private practice.

“Psychiatrist with solid Psychoanalytical training and in Medicine as a whole, he was a colleague known for his availability, attentive look and focused opinions, in addition to his engagement in the dignified and outpatient management of patients, as part of the anti-asylum strategy”, says the note from the Association .

Marcelo leaves psychologist Celeneh and a daughter, Barbara, a widow.

