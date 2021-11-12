Jô doesn’t like Sylvinho and Duílio promises a new center forward for Corinthians in 2022: “It’s a necessity”

Corinthians lost the chance to enter the G-4 of the Brasileirão. Last Wednesday (10), Timão went to Minas Gerais and ended up being defeated by Atlético Mineiro by 3-0, at Mineirão, and with the result, they remained in 6th place with 47 points.

Although he recognized that Atlético have a superior team to Alvinegro at that time and that Corinthians is a team in formation, Duílio didn’t like the way the team played against the leaders of Brasileirão.

“Corinthians didn’t play a good game, that was clear, we could have played more, and Atlético-MG played a great game. We can’t forget that there is an opponent. Atlético-MG won 13 games at home at the Brazilian Nationals, that’s what it shows its strength. It had a lot of investment, it has been with the same squad since the beginning of the season. Great game for them, terrible for Corinthians“, said the coach who soon after started talking about the 2022 season. For Duílio Sylvinho he misses a 9 shirt and confessed that he will try to go to the market in search of a starter for the position.

“From the center is a necessity, we feel the need, we only have Jô. But there are no conversations or defined targets. Let’s search, let’s search. If there is not one on the market that we are sure will arrive to take the position, we have the base boys, Cauê, Felipe and Giovani. Either we bring a ready-made, high level, or we’re going to bet on the boys“, said the president.

Still looking for the G-4 of the Brasileirão, Corinthians returns to the field this Saturday (13), to face Cuiabá, at the Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the 32nd round of the national tournament.