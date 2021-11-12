Jorge Aragão is discharged today after being admitted to hospital

Singer Jorge Aragão, 72, received today after spending three days in hospital due to malaise. The ex-Fundo de Quintal samba dancer was admitted to the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital of São Paulo on Tuesday morning (9).

According to the singer’s press office, he is doing well and that Aragão “will be discharged from the hospital on the morning of Friday, 12”. Jorge Aragão came to play and showed that he was ready to resume his schedule of appointments.

I’m still on. I feel like a cat, old, but a cat and ready for battle as soon as possible. Jorge Aragon

He and the work team also thanked the affection and concern “from his audience and the entire press”.

Jorge Aragon in 2016 Image: Mario Rodrigues/Disclosure

The communication of the samba dancer had informed on Wednesday (10) that Jorge Aragão was fine and was undergoing a battery of exams.

Today, friends from Fundo de Quintal wished the singer to get better at the “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes” alongside Patricia Poeta.

Last year, he spent more than two weeks in Rio de Janeiro for complications from covid-19. After being discharged, he said that he came to believe that he would not survive: “I just wanted to say goodbye to someone, my granddaughters.”