Journalist and political columnist Cristiana Lôbo dies aged 64 | National Newspaper

Brazil lost this Thursday (11) one of the most important and influential political journalists in the country. Cristiana Lôbo was 64 years old and was remembered with immense affection by colleagues, artists and politicians of all tendencies.

Cristiana Lôbo completed a career of more than 40 years in journalism. He knew how to mix the harsh and incisive tone with the ironic humor in the texts, in the comments, in the interviews. A tireless reporter in search of news since her days as a print newspaper.

“We kept calling people, talking, I went to Congress every day, I walked around the Planalto Palace, as I do today, until today. I go to Congress, I go to the Palace, I go to ceremonies in the Executive, Legislative, Judiciary and talking to people to get news”, said Cristiana Lôbo in testimony to Memória Globo on May 7, 2011.

She was born in Goiania. While still in college, he started covering state politics, until moving to Brasília. At the newspaper O Globo, he accompanied the Ministries of Health and Education and worked on the Political Panorama column. After 13 years, he went to the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, where he assumed the political column. Then came the transition from print to television.

Cristiana Lôbo’s debut was on GloboNews, in 1997. She was part of the commentators team for Jornal das Dez. She analyzed the main facts of politics and the backstage of power.

Soon she looked like a veteran of the live entries. And time was revealing a multimedia Cristiana Lôbo: her journalistic density was in the blog “Background of Politics”, on g1, and in the innovative format of “Fatos e Versões”, a GloboNews program. Along with guest journalists, Cristiana cleaned up the week’s facts and projected those for the following week.

1 de 2 Cristiana Lôbo premiered at GloboNews in 1997 — Photo: Reproduction/JN Cristiana Lôbo premiered at GloboNews in 1997 — Photo: Reproduction/JN

In the painting “Papo no Cafezinho”, a reference to conversations in the Congress café, where politicians circulate and information circulates without reservation, Cristiana revealed the “versions” of events in Brasília.

“We do everything to make the program as hot as possible. We give up on Saturday, give up whatever it takes to make the program come out really hot and have some cool behind-the-scenes stories to tell, which is what people like to hear, the coffee,” he said in a statement to Memória Globo on May 7, 2011.

Cristiana Lôbo was also one of the “Jô Girls”, part of the Jô Soares program that brought together journalists to debate national politics.

“She had a Monalisa smile, she had something like that, so beautiful, so assertive, serene. Always with a calm, and a wonderful way of speaking, and she was friendly, she shared a fraternal thing with me,” said Jô Soares.

One of Cristiana Lôbo’s favorite places was the Salão Verde da Chamber, where on days of political turmoil, information circulates like lightning. There, it was possible to see the backstage of the news, the dexterity with which Cristiana distributed sympathy, told stories with fine irony, ascertained the facts, conversing informally with sources and running in front of the camera to inform viewers first hand.

The journalist, outspoken, had a peculiar way of criticizing, denouncing and demanding the authorities. It was respected among politicians.

Ministers, governors of different parties, senators, federal deputies and mayors mourned the journalist’s death. Chamber president Arthur Lira, from Progressistas, spoke about Cristiana Lôbo: “When I arrived in Brasília, in 2011, I was already welcomed by Cristiana and we chatted weekly. It’s a loss, unfortunately. Very young and we are all sorry.”

2 of 2 Cristiana Lôbo had a peculiar way of criticizing, denouncing and demanding the authorities — Photo: Reproduction/JN Cristiana Lôbo had a peculiar way of criticizing, denouncing and demanding the authorities — Photo: Reproduction/JN

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, from the PSD, also stated: “He was always very present in the coverage of politics, with a lot of professionalism, a lot of politeness in his dealings. Therefore, a great loss for journalism and for Brazil.”

The president of the Superior Electoral Court, minister Luís Roberto Barroso, lamented the death of Cristiana in the session this Thursday (11).

“An extremely serious, courageous, independent, always elegant journalist. And, therefore, on my behalf and, I am sure, on behalf of the members of the Superior Electoral Court, we would like to send our message of solidarity to the whole family, to colleagues, to the widower, Murilo Lôbo. And we will all remember the performance of a great professional who honored Brazilian independent journalism”, said Barroso.

In the afternoon, the president of the Federal Court of Justice, minister Luiz Fux, opened the session with a tribute to the journalist: “Everyone will remember that it covered the acts of this Court and covered Brazilian politics with great excellence, always with great distinction, with zeal, with information.”

the vice president Hamilton Mourao also manifested. He said on social media that, in addition to being a serious and competent professional, he was an extraordinary human figure. And he wished his family condolences.

Former president and former senator José Sarney recalled Cristiana Lôbo’s early years in political coverage in Brasília.

“When she arrived young, making her debut, I had already been a senator for many years, and she established a relationship of trust, a relationship of respect, a relationship of friendship. And, at the same time, of sympathy, of inspiring confidence in us”, said Sarney.

Former President Lula said, on a social network: “My feelings to the family, friends and friends of journalist Cristiana Lôbo. May God give them strength in this sad moment.”

Also on a social network, former president Dilma Rousseff stated that “Cristiana Lôbo has always been a reliable interlocutor, endowed with great technical rigor in investigating news”.

Cristiana Lôbo received tributes from fellow journalists.

“Because she was very professional, she spoke to all ideological currents. And at the same time she made comments. It’s difficult to do that, you maintain relationships with sources from different areas, who think differently, and you’ll have to go on television to say what you think, if it’s going to work, if it’s wrong, if it’s right. But she did it. With her professionalism, she managed to go through all these poles of this society so divided in Brazil and seek information in all areas”, said journalist Miriam Leitão.

Cristiana was intense and struggled intensely in recent years with multiple myeloma, now aggravated by pneumonia. She was 64 years old and was admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. She leaves a husband, Murilo, children, Gustavo and Barbara, and grandchildren, Antonio and Miguel.

At the end of 2019, Cristiana Lôbo’s daughter, Bárbara Lôbo, told GloboNews that she had always had a journalist mother: “I grew up in a 24-hour journalism environment. We learned, my brother and I learned, that’s it from an early age. She has always been a journalist, and I can guarantee she has been a journalist since I was a little kid.”

“I was leaving the house, my phone rings. It was on the kitchen phone. It was president Itamar Franco: ‘The president is calling you to eat some cheese bread’. I said: ‘I’m going to travel with the whole family’. I get on the plane, tighten my seatbelt, I looked and said: ‘I won’t. I’m going out, I’m going there to talk to the president’”, said Cristiana, beside her daughter.