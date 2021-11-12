Judgment result at the STF may impair access to justice, says association

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) begins analyzing this Friday (12), an action that, according to the National Association of Federal Public Defenders (Anadef), could make the performance of Public Defenders unfeasible. The case will be judged through the virtual plenary (trial mode in which the ministers register the votes in the Supreme Court system, without a session for reading the votes).

The president of Anadef, Eduardo Kassuga, told CNN Brasil that, if the Supreme Court decides that the so-called “power of requisition” to which the Public Defender is entitled is unconstitutional, the Court will “limit and withdraw from the Public Defender’s Office the means and instruments that are indispensable for it to fulfill its constitutional missions, both in individual and collective tutelage”.

The “request power” is a device that allows the Public Defender’s Office to request information from public bodies and oblige these bodies to pass on the requested information. Public Defenders exist to assist citizens in vulnerable situations in legal proceedings.

If the provision is considered unconstitutional, public defenders claim that they would have to file preparatory actions asking for this information if public entities do not deliver what was requested, which would result in an increase in the number of lawsuits in court.

“Without the power of requisition, the Public Defender’s Office will most likely have to -in fact, this is certainly what will happen, because the public administration will not comply with the requests – the Public Defender’s Office will have to file actions of a preparatory profile just to do all of the things that were discussed before here”, declared Kassuga.

“So, it’s possible to estimate that the number of DPU lawsuits nearly doubles. For each service, there will have to be a preparatory action just to analyze whether the person is entitled or not. And then yes, eventually, to propose an action in which the right that the assisted party seeks to fulfill is affirmed before the Judiciary Branch”, he completed.

The judgment of the action, which will take place by the Supreme Court’s virtual plenary, starts at 12:00 am this Friday (12) and runs until 23:59 on November 22nd.

What the PGR claims

The action was proposed by the Attorney General’s Office this year, by Attorney General Augusto Aras. For the PGR, the law that establishes the so-called “power of requisition” to the Federal Public Defender’s Office would have unconstitutional parts as it allows public defenders the possibility of requesting documents from public bodies.

“That is, the provisions now challenged conferred only on the category of public defenders – but not lawyers, or even public lawyers in general – the power to order authorities and their agents, from any bodies (federal, state or municipal) , issue documents, processes, expertise, inspections, etc., in short, any measures necessary for the exercise of their duties”, said Aras.

The attorney general stated that public defenders cannot “show powers that represent an imbalance in the procedural relationship”. “Thus, despite the noble attributions conferred on the Public Defender’s Office, its members may not have powers that represent an imbalance in the procedural relationship, under penalty of contravening the constitutional principles of equality, contradictory, due process of law and the inaccessibility of jurisdiction ”, he argued.

For the president of Anadef, Eduardo Kassuga, the argument of the PGR does not hold.

“The prerogative of requisition does not harm isonomy. That’s because we can’t forget that the customer [da advocacia privada] it is different from the economic under-sufficient that arrives at the Public Defender’s Office”, he argued.

“The law firm’s clients have economic capacity and this changes the whole scenario when we question the possibility of producing evidence and providing information to those who will legally represent them in the sphere of private law. A person in a vulnerable situation often does not even have an identification document”, he declared.

The PGR filed more than 20 lawsuits at the STF questioning the provision, both in the case of the Federal Public Defender’s Office, and in the cases of the state public defenders’ offices. The case that will be judged from this Friday (12) involves the DPU.