Julia Byrro poses in sensual lingerie

Julia Byrro has been very successful with his character Lara in ‘Secret Truths 2’. In the plot, the young woman who lives in the interior of São Paulo, will move to the capital, where she will become a model and will also be part of ‘Book Rosa’. At Blanche Models agency, as well as ‘Angel’ (Camila Queiroz), she will also be given a code name and will be called ‘Moon’.

In an image shared by Patrícia Kogut’s column in the newspaper o Globo, Julia Byrro appears characterized as Moon. In the disclosure click, the actress appears wearing sexy lingerie, showing that the innocent girl of the first chapters of the novel, has now become a new woman.

for the journalist Gabriela Antunes, the 20-year-old actress, commented on her character’s personality. “Lara is that girl with a natural sensuality. The way she sits, looks, blinks, eats, everything is sensual. She is observant and has a lack, a duality and an elegance”, said the young woman.

Determined to get revenge on Angel, whom she blames for her brother’s death William (Gabriel Leone), Julia Byrro highlights that don’t see the character so mean. “(Despite the) desire to get revenge, I see no malice in her. I followed every difficulty in her life and what this girl went through was not easy. But even so she never accepted defeat, she always kept fighting with her head held high and shows me in each episode that the takedowns only make her stronger and more focused.”, argued the model.

Julia Byrro as Moon in ‘Secret Truths 2’ (Photo: Reproduction)

Who is Julia Byrro?

Júlia Byrro debuted as an actress in ‘Secret Truths 2’, but already has a successful career in the fashion world. The young woman is 20 years old, from the city of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, and began modeling when she was just 13. Recently, we’ve prepared a full story by putting together some information about the star.

