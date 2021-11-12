Juliano, Henrique’s duo, speaks for the 1st time about Marília Mendonça

Juliano, Henrique’s country duo, spoke for the first time about the death of his friend Marília Mendonça.

On his Instagram, at dawn this Thursday (11/11), the singer posted a series of photos with the artist, who died last Friday (11/5), victim of a plane crash.

“In life, let’s take care! In life, let’s do it! In life, let’s talk! In life, we meet. Beautiful Manim text, reveals everything we were and will be. And until the next curtain opens”, Juliano wrote in the caption of the photo.

On Tuesday (9/11), Henrique also spoke about the early loss of Marília. According to the singer, the queen of suffering was such a wonderful being that it was impossible not to want to be by her side.

“Our very good night everyone! I am (Henrique) writing these words and make them my brother’s too. As long as we meet someone, we have the opportunity to make friends or not. It’s up to us to decide who will or who will stay in our life, according to the most varied possible criteria. It was no different with us and we met a person SO GREAT but SO GREAT in himself and in his qualities that even if we didn’t want to, we would be attracted like a magnet to her”, said the countryman.

