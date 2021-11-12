Juliano, paired with Henrique, breaks the silence and talks about the loss of Marília Mendonça | celebrities

The country singer Juliano, paired with Henrique, broke the silence for the first time and spoke about the death of singer Marília Mendonça, victim of a tragic plane accident last November 5th. In an emotional publication, he shared several clicks of happy moments alongside the country music star. The information is from Portal Metrópoles.

SEE MORE:









Marília Mendonça’s uncle’s wife divulges notes made by her husband before he died; read

The couple had been together for four years and had a young daughter, Laura, six months old.









Man tries to sell photos of Marília Mendonça’s body at IML

The country singer’s advisor clarified that this is a coup









Maraísa posted a video singing at Marília Mendonça’s wake: ‘Juntando shards’

In the video, she and her sister, Maiara, appear singing hugging Henrique & Juliano.

In the published photos, Marília always appears being hugged and kissed by the singing duo, showing how close they were. Juliano also shared photos of Henrique alongside the singer’s uncle, Abicieli Silveira, who was also killed in the accident.









Marília Mendonça’s notebook of compositions is found at the accident site

The object will be delivered to the artist’s family









Daughter of Henrique, two years old, says goodbye to Marília Mendonça and moves the web

In several moments of the wake, the singer was emotional during his friend’s farewell

“In life, let’s take care! In life, let’s do it! In life, let’s talk! In life, we meet. Beautiful Manim text, reveals everything we were and will be. And until the next curtain opens”, Juliano wrote in the caption.