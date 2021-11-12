Juliano, paired with Henrique, breaks the silence and talks about the loss of Marília Mendonça | celebrities

On social networks, the singer posted several clicks of moments shared with the singer and her uncle, Abicieli Silveira, both killed in a plane crash on the 5th of this month
The country singer Juliano, paired with Henrique, broke the silence for the first time and spoke about the death of singer Marília Mendonça, victim of a tragic plane accident last November 5th. In an emotional publication, he shared several clicks of happy moments alongside the country music star. The information is from Portal Metrópoles.
In the published photos, Marília always appears being hugged and kissed by the singing duo, showing how close they were. Juliano also shared photos of Henrique alongside the singer’s uncle, Abicieli Silveira, who was also killed in the accident.
“In life, let’s take care! In life, let’s do it! In life, let’s talk! In life, we meet. Beautiful Manim text, reveals everything we were and will be. And until the next curtain opens”, Juliano wrote in the caption.