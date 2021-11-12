Justus’ Wife Answers Criticism about Babysitting for Daughter: “Judges on Duty”

posted on 11/11/2021 23:00



With a post on Instagram, Ana Paula scolded what she called “mommy judges” – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@anapaulasiebert)

After a week of criticism for having shared the routine of leaving her daughter in the care of a nanny overnight, businesswoman Ana Paula Siebert, wife of presenter and businessman Roberto Justus, went public this Thursday (11/11) .

With a post on Instagram, Ana Paula scolded what she called “mummy’s judges”, and made it clear that no one knows her daily life to judge her.

“Welcome to the world of mommy judges. To the world where people who don’t know you judge your motherhood. After all, they live in your house, monitor your children’s upbringing and mainly know more than you do, right?”, snapped Ana Paula.

About the specific case of sleeping with her daughter, Ana Paula pointed out: “Now, what’s the problem with not sleeping with my daughter every day? They even said it’s the first time I’ve slept with her and that I don’t even know how to change a diaper! Hi?! Also that I’m a monster mother and that God shouldn’t have given me a child! I wonder where this world will end up with so much hatred in people’s hearts!”.

Finally, the woman adds on the difficulty of being judged so openly. “A mother’s choices must be respected, someone who curses and unfairly offends a mother speaks more about himself than about the other.”