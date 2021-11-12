Keno praises Atlético-MG with offensive trio and cheers for maintenance, but indicates: “Cuca que decides” | athletic-mg

The absence of guard Nacho Fernández – vetoed by the medical department – opened a gap for striker Keno in Atlético-MG’s team against Corinthians. He formed the attacking trio alongside Hulk and Diego Costa. And it worked. Leader Galo won one more at the Brazilian Nationals and the offensive trio was decisive. They were the goals of the triumph 3-0 (see above).

Diego Costa opened the scoring with a long-distance submission in the opening stage. In the second half, Keno expanded with a kick from the edge of the area. And Hulk closed the account, after receiving in the area, dribbling the marker and sending it to the net. The team’s performance with an offensive trio was approved by Keno, regardless of which Cuca pieces you choose.

– We know that playing with three forwards is good, with Diego and Hulk up front and me open. If it’s me, Vargas or Savarino, Cuca has to decide. It is a very strong attack. The teams know that, at any moment that can waver back there, a player that we have quality can decide the game. That we can stay in this style of game.

Atlético-MG vs Corinthians

Nacho Fernández suffered muscle discomfort in his left thigh. According to coach Cuca, the return may take a while. With that, the chance of maintaining the trio is great. Without Vargas and Savarino, who are with the teams in the qualifiers, Keno should have a sequel.

– We know that the boys who went to the national teams are important, there is Nacho coming back from injury. Whoever enters, does his best. It was the first time I played with Hulk and Diego, an experienced player who talks a lot to me up front to guide me in the way he likes to play.

“I’m happy for this trio, but we have to know that Cuca has several players like Savarino, like Vargas, who in the previous game played very well. Whoever he (Cuca) chooses to play will respect his teammate. The Rooster is winning. more important.”

Keno and Hulk, from Atlético-MG

The dispute for position, especially in attack, is big, but respectful. According to Keno, no questioning of the coach’s choices.

– We know that our group, since last year with Sampaoli, has never had a fight, has never had a whisper in the group. A team that wants to be champion has to be very united. We have experienced players like Réver, Diego, recently arrived, Hulk. The guys talk a lot with the younger ones, they play all the time. This ends up making a strong, winning, family group.