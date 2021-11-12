Launched at COP26, Floresta+ will encourage payment for environmental services

At the COP26’s Brazil Pavilion, the Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite, launched this Thursday (11) the Floresta + platform, which encourages payment for services for the conservation of native vegetation. “It’s a digital platform that will set a global example,” said Leite during the announcement.

The idea is to recognize the effort of the productive chain of goods, inputs or services to maintain sustainable activities and jobs since the origin of the product and, therefore, consolidate the payment market for environmental services.

For this, companies or small farmers must demonstrate compensation through the increase and maintenance of carbon stocks; climate regulation; and soil protection and fertility, among other measures.

“One way for you to keep a forest standing is to give economic incentives to those who take care, especially recognizing this activity of protecting forests,” said the minister.

North Connected

Also present at the launch of the platform was the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria. He highlighted the progress of the Norte Conectado project, which will allow technological expansion in the Amazon, combined with environmental preservation.

“Implementing infrastructure in the Amazon is something that, in general, can bring environmental risks”, according to Faria, who says that, in order to serve the region’s population with a typical telecommunications network, using poles or buried, it would be necessary to destroy 68 millions of trees.

“What we are going to do is a subfluvial network, which will dock in the main Amazonian communities, without cutting down a single tree”, he added.