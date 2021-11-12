Lawyer for youth who killed protesters claims Apple’s zoom distorts images

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a young man accused of killing two protesters in an anti-racist protest in the United States, went through an unexpected dispute. In particular, the youth defense attorney pointed out that zooming an iPad over surveillance video can manipulate the image, managing, in his words, “to create what you think is there, but not what is necessarily there”.

This controversy came when Thomas Binger, the prosecutor who heads the prosecution, mentioned using the appeal when showing evidence. Mark Richards, one of Rittenhouse’s attorneys, he said that the company’s artificial intelligence has this power of distortion, and that it uses “logs” for this (the confusion with the algorithms seems to point to his knowledge of technology), as you can see in the video shared by The Recount on Twitter: