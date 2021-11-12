Lawyer for youth who killed protesters claims Apple’s zoom distorts images

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a young man accused of killing two protesters in an anti-racist protest in the United States, went through an unexpected dispute. In particular, the youth defense attorney pointed out that zooming an iPad over surveillance video can manipulate the image, managing, in his words, “to create what you think is there, but not what is necessarily there”.
This controversy came when Thomas Binger, the prosecutor who heads the prosecution, mentioned using the appeal when showing evidence. Mark Richards, one of Rittenhouse’s attorneys, he said that the company’s artificial intelligence has this power of distortion, and that it uses “logs” for this (the confusion with the algorithms seems to point to his knowledge of technology), as you can see in the video shared by The Recount on Twitter:
Kyle Rittenhouse defense attorney Mark Richards objects to playing surveillance video of the first shooting because Apple “uses artificial intelligence to create what they believe is happening.”
Richards also admits he doesn’t understand the technology “at all.” pic.twitter.com/lIUfOMY3Xh
— The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2021
Perhaps Richards is unaware that this type of gesture was introduced on the original iPhone in 2007. The fact is that this appointment has sparked an extensive discussion between the lawyers and the judge in the case.
The fact is that, in the end, the judge ordered a recess for the trial, and Binger, from the prosecution, was supposed to certify that the images are in their original, unmodified state. In that case, I should bring in a specialist to point out that the pinch gesture, after all, cannot do what the defense has pointed out.
And you, how would you have reacted in relation to a note like this? Leave your impressions on the case!