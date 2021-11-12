Leaked! Check out details of two new Xbox exclusive games that haven’t been revealed

Two new Xbox exclusive games are already in development!

Through the Windows Central website, Jez Corden, known Xbox insider, revealed details of two new Xbox exclusive games which are being developed by Obsidian and Compulsion Games.

Obsidian Entertainment Game

The game by Obsidian Entertainment, which is also developing The Outer Worlds 2, is code-named “penance“, and that and that according to the insider, the game will be set in 16th century medieval Europe, and you must be a detective who will investigate a murder that shocked society at the time, and find and punish the murderer.

As is to be expected in a detective game, you can accuse the other characters in the game, who will try to lie or tell the truth. O dialogue will be extremely fundamental in the game, then you must pay close attention to details to make the right choice. The game will also have a system of consequences for every decision made, so better be very careful!

As expected, the Pentiment will have a focus of gameplay more focused on the narrative than for combat. The game is being developed by a small team of twelve employees, but according to Grubb (who “collaborated” on the article along with Jez Corden) it could be released next year, with the team already working on the gameplay.

The Compulsion Games game

The Compulsion Games game, known by the We Happy Few, already had some details revealed, such as some conceptual images, but now the insider revealed to us other news. The game, which is known as “Midnight“, will also have the focus on narrative, and it will be totally in third person.

The game will have a focus on a darker world, with great inspirations in the southern parts of South America, with a lot of gothic style The game will have a lot of magic and big animals and, facing the story, it will be extremely strong. Check out some conceptual arts that were published on the site:

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t have a “release date” like the Obsidian game, however, the insider guess that the game will be revealed in up to two years, and it might even be released during that time.

There are several other games being developed for the Xbox

Remember that there are several other games “secrets” that are being developed for the Xbox, such as the supposed game in partnership with Hideo Kojima, the Project Colbat, which is being developed by inXile Entertainment, the Project Industry, a game allah Sid Meier’s Civilization, the Project Dragon, from IO Interactive and more.

With these projects being developed “in secret”, the Xbox has more than 20 exclusive games for this generation, showing that Microsoft is pretty busy in the gaming world.

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.