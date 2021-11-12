Learn how to identify the symptoms of the disease

Photo: Disclosure





About 12% of the Brazilian population suffers from gastroesophageal reflux. According to the Brazilian Society of Digestive Motility and Neurogastroenterology, the disease can represent a loss of quality of life if not treated correctly.

Constantly related only to food regurgitation, reflux has as its main symptoms the heartburn and burning. In addition, according to experts, it can simulate diseases such as a heart attack.

“People sometimes confuse it and call it reflux when food or a bitter taste comes back into the mouth, but that’s regurgitation, also one of the symptoms. Reflux can present atypically, with dry cough, throat clearing, tooth wear and chest pain, which can even simulate a heart attack in some cases”, explains Dr. Diogo Balestra, a specialist in digestive system and bariatric surgery.

Understand how reflux occurs

Digestion of food starts with chewing. Then it passes through the esophagus, where, in the transition to the stomach, there is a sphincter, a type of valve that opens when food is stimulated and closes again so that the contents of the stomach do not return to the esophagus. When this mechanism fails, backflow occurs.

“The stomach contents are very acidic and aggressive to the esophagus. Then this return starts to hurt the walls of the esophagus, which is not prepared to receive the acidity like the stomach is. This is where the symptoms appear. For a person to have reflux, it is enough to have heartburn and/or regurgitation for at least two weeks”, explains Balestra.

The doctor points out that there are some behavioral and eating habits that can increase the chances that this failure will occur, like:

– eat quickly

– consume alcoholic or carbonated beverages in excess

– drink liquid with meals

– excessive consumption of coffee, cigarettes and foods with a lot of frying or with too much sauce and pepper.

“There are people who have hiatus hernia, which is a gap in this region between the esophagus and the stomach, which allows the sphincter to remain ajar and this transition that should be inside the belly goes up to the chest, facilitating the content [do estômago] come back”, says the specialist.

Lying down right after meals can also cause reflux.

According to Balestra, the habit of lie down right after meals it also increases the chances of reflux. This is because the person who is lying down loses the protection of gravity and the food finds it easier to return to the esophagus, reaching the mouth.

“The recommendation is wait two hours to go to bed or stay lying in a 45º position, with the help of a reclining chair or a taller pillow. It’s also important. eat earlier evening meals and prefer light food, as nocturnal reflux is very common”, he explains.

How is reflux treated?

The expert is categorical in stating that the change in habits it is essential to guarantee a quality of life without reflux, or to alleviate the symptoms of the disease in more severe cases.

Allied to this, Balestra highlights the importance of medical follow-up, as it is a chronic disease.

“The treatment is half change of eating and behavioral habits and half medicine. So I always recommend a good sleep, physical activity, chewing slowly, and avoiding liquids during a meal. . And the most important thing is to be accompanied by a specialist, because it is very easy to have access to omeprazole or a fruit salt, but this is not a treatment, it will only mask some serious reflux”, says the doctor.

About the change in food, Balestra explains that food restrictions will depend on each case, but that the balance of meals is essential to ensure a good recovery.

What medications are used in the treatment?

In addition, there are two classes of drugs used to treat gastroesophageal reflux, according to the expert:

bomb inhibitors : which act on the acidity of the stomach, increasing the PH of the region.

prokinetics : which increase the emptying of the digestive tract, preventing food from standing still for a long time.

“The patient combines the two medicines, one fasting in the morning to reduce acidity, and the other to increase peristalsis and expel this food more quickly. With that, if it ebbs, it will reflow little and not as acidic, then there will be no aggression, the esophagus mucosa will be calm, it will heal and the person will not have symptoms”, he explains.

It is also possible to undergo surgery to correct the problem, but Balestra says that the use of the medication has a similar result.

“In the past, air hernias and reflux diseases were operated a lot, today we avoid them because the remedies are very potent. It is important to remember that well-recommended medicines do not cause cancer, impotence or Alzheimer’s, as some fake news has been shared”, he says.

*With information from Portal R7