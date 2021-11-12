Left Qatar! With a goal by Paquetá, Brazil beat Colombia to qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Paquetá celebrates his goal with Vinicius Junior and Neymar (Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brazilian team stamped its ticket to Qatar. With Lucas Paquetá’s goal after an exemplary second half, Tite’s men won 1-0 against Colombia this Wednesday (11) at the Neo Química Arena and, with 34 points, qualified in the thirteenth round of the World Cup qualifiers of the world.

The Canadian team returns to the field next Tuesday (16) to face Argentina, at 20:30 (GMT), at the Bicentenario Stadium, in San Juan. The Colombians, in turn, host Paraguay at 8 pm (GMT) at the Estádio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez.

BRAZIL IS COMMITTED, BUT COLOMBIA RISES



The Brazilian team started the match by “renting the field” of Colombia’s defense. However, Tite’s commandos bumped into the opponent’s block and were not effective when going on the attack. Colombia came to scare with a submission from outside the area of ​​Wilmar Barrios who passed close to Alisson’s goal.

Little by little, Reinaldo Rueda’s team rushed forward and started scaring again around 20 minutes. Zapata risked and the ball over the goal.

SELECTION ATTEMPTS TO FIND EACH OTHER



The move made the canarinha team “wake up” and get the first clear chance. Fred tried from outside the area, but the ball landed on Ospina, the goalkeeper heavily cursed by fans from the Northern and Lower East sectors at the start of the game.

‘THE BOYS IS SMOOTH’



On the right side of Colombia, Cuadrado tried to go after Alex Sandro, but failed on the last pass. When he hit, he found Luis Díaz free at the entrance to the area to finish strong and send him out, with a lot of danger.

On the Brazilian side, Neymar was much chased by Colombia’s strong marking, but at 30 minutes into the first half, he freely received a ball from Casemiro, took off, passed through three markers and was only stopped by a foul by Wilmar Barrios at the edge of the area. who received the yellow card.

THE CHANCES APPEAR



In the final ten minutes, the Brazilian team created its best chances for the final stage. In a rare descent down the right side, Raphinha fired and Danilo hit the cross. The lateral saw the ball deflect in the opponent’s mark and pinch the crossbar.

In extra time, Neymar took a corner kick and Marquinhos rose more than anyone else. The butt removed ink from Ospina’s beam.

INCISIVE POSTURE, BUT…



Brazil returned from the break with a clearly more offensive strategy: coach Tite promoted the entry of forward Vinicius Júnior in place of midfielder Fred. The Real Madrid player gave more freedom to the Brazilian attack. Paquetá stretched and Gabriel Jesus had the opportunity. However, the shirt 9 hit weak, in the hands of Ospina. In a new onslaught pulled by Vinicius Júnior, Jesus saw his submission collide with the marking.

Then, the fans got to have expectations in a foul charged by Neymar. However, at the sound of shouts of “uhhh!”, the ball grazed the Colombian crossbar.

NEW ROTATION CHANGE



Coach Tite sought to renew the team’s offensive sector even further: he drew Gabriel Jesus (who left the field booed) and Raphinha to launch Antony and Matheus Cunha, respectively. After a cross from the Ajax forward, Cunha headed over. Neymar still looked for a pass to Antony, but the Colombian block was still too strong.

PAQUETÁ FORWARDS THE VACANCY



By combining defensive solidity with persistence, Brazil found the way to the goal. Marquinhos anticipated and cut Tesillo’s release. Then, the defender gave a millimeter pass and Neymar played first for Paquetá. The shirt 17 broke and hit low. Ospina tried the defense, but did not prevent the submission from stopping in the net.

GUARANTEED RATING AND EVEN ‘OLÉ’



At a disadvantage, Colombia took the lead and managed to scare when James Rodríguez took a corner kick and Miguel Borja headed over the crossbar. However, Brazil found spaces and had chances to expand.

Antony cast for Matheus Cunha, who was stopped at the time of completion. Then, Vinicius Júnior even left Ospina on the ground, but lost his stride after the dribble. Antony also tried a low shot, but allowed the Colombian goalkeeper to defend himself. Everything is fine. With the shouts of “olé”, the qualification for the 2022 World Cup was confirmed.

DATASHEET

BRAZIL x COLOMBIA

Date-Time: 10-11-21 – 9:30 pm

Stadium: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Roberto Tobar (CHI)

Assistants: Christian Schiemann (CHI) and Claudio Rios (CHI)

VAR: Germán Delfino (ARG)

Income / Attending audience: BRL 7,111,200.00 / 22,080 people

Yellow cards: Fred, Neymar, Casemiro, Vinicius Júnior (BRA), Mojica, Barrios (COL)

Goal: Lucas Paquetá, 26/2T (1-0)

BRAZIL: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred (Vinicius Júnior, halftime) and Lucas Paquetá (Fabinho, 40/2T); Raphinha (Matheus Cunha, 18/2T), Gabriel Jesus (Antony, 18/2T) and Neymar. Technician: Tite

COLOMBIA: Ospina; Muñoz (James Rodríguez, 32/2T), Sánchez, Tesillo and Mojica Cuellar, 9/2T); Barrios (Muriel, 32/2T), Lerma and Moreno; Cuadrado, Luis Díaz (Roger Martínez, 20/2T) and Zapata (Borja, 20/2T). Technician: Reinaldo Rueda