Lira’s dinner in Lisbon

Early, Arthur Lira participated, in Lisbon, in a protocol ceremony to commemorate 25 years of Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP).

The president of the Chamber spoke on the subject quickly, as well as Gilmar Mendes, Aécio Neves, Katia Abreu and other authorities.

Lira’s entourage, which took a lot of deputies with them to Europe, arrived at the last minute, in a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft. the antagonist found that the group of deputies was received at the door of the hotel where the event takes place by protesters who shouted “out, Bolsonaro”.

After the opening ceremony, Lira did not stay to participate in the two panels scheduled for today’s schedule. He invited everyone to dinner, at this moment, at the Ramiro (photo), famous restaurant — and brewery — specializing in seafood that has already received a visit from the chef Anthony Bourdain.

They make up the delegation of the deputy from Alagoas, among other leaders, Dudu da Fonte (PP), Celina Leão (PP), Margarete Coelho (PP) and Domingos Neto (PSD). The minister of the Secretary of Government, Flavia Arruda (PL), is also there — she arrived yesterday, on a commercial flight.

Bon appetit, your excellencies.

