Living with chronic pain? Learn Simple Measures to Live Better – 11/11/2021

Pain is a sign that something wrong and potentially dangerous has happened in our body, and is experienced as an unpleasant sensory or motor experience.

Acute pain typically comes on quickly and disappears when its cause is resolved. Thus, it serves as a signal to ourselves that something needs to be identified and resolved. Causes of acute pain include surgery, bone fractures, burns, cuts, scrapes and bruises.

Conversely, chronic pain is persistent (lasting at least 3 to 6 months) and either perpetuates itself despite the resolution of your injury or illness, or remains in a situation where it is not possible to accurately determine its origin. The prevalence of chronic pain is high, and can reach 40% of Americans, according to estimates.

We also know that chronic pain presents itself in different ways: low back pain, headache (migraine or tension headache), arthritis of different causes, fibromyalgia, post-surgical, associated with oncological disease, abdominal/pelvic pain, non-cardiac chest pain , among others.

The experience of chronic pain can be divided into two. The first of these is the sensation of pain, the physical component of pain, be it a stabbing, tight, burning sensation, for example. The second of these facets is the emotional component, pain-related stress, characterized by emotions such as anger, sadness and fear.

In addition, chronic pain patients very often suffer from symptoms such as muscle tension, reduced range of motion, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, and difficulties with concentration and memory.

These symptoms all occur, in large part, in the context of what the scientific literature calls pain catastrophizing. This concept refers to frequent concerns about whether the pain will end, as well as the feeling that one cannot lead one’s life with pain, pessimism about the possibility of improvement, belief that the pain is impossible to face and that it will get worse.

The catastrophizing of pain includes the fear that something very bad with one’s health will happen and that the body itself is so fragile that it cannot face everyday life.

In many circumstances, these and other psychic symptoms are intense and frequent in a way that also harm the daily life and thus constitute a mental disorder, such as anxiety disorders, mood disorders (depression or bipolar disorder) and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In a few paragraphs, it was already possible to describe the complexity that occurs in most chronic pain conditions. Therefore, it makes sense that the treatment of this health problem is also complex. Given this complexity, it is worth understanding which factors perpetuate chronic pain. From there, it will be possible to better describe what every individual with chronic pain can do to live better.

What can be done to manage stress?

Below is a series of recommendations that, if followed, can be of great help in the management of chronic pain. Remember: many of the suggestions may require changes to build over months. So it’s okay for you to start applying them slowly.

1. Mindfulness: Meditation and mindfulness techniques have been widely studied in the management of chronic pain and shown to be highly effective. By mindfulness, we mean mindfulness that is intentionally open to the current experience in a non-judgmental way and without resorting to strategies to avoid that current experience. There are many ways to practice mindfulness.

In formal practices, time (even a few minutes) is devoted to one of the many exercises available, such as mindfulness of one’s breath or one’s body. In informal practices, daily activities are carried out with full attention. Patience may be required, but the results are great!

2. Develop positive emotions: the idea that it is possible to develop emotions may seem curious. It turns out that, yes, this is possible. In addition to being possible, it is very different from simply wishing for “things to be different” or “thinking positive.” Developing positive emotions is a way of cultivating an instance that is open to the experience in front of you in the moment, with less judgment, and one that deliberately seeks to identify and appreciate positive aspects of everyday life that typically get overlooked. This is even a way to acquire optimistic perspectives in the face of problems.

Here are three simple tips to start cultivating positive emotions:

a) Focus on the present and progressively try to appreciate it before making a judgment. It’s completely natural for us to judge everything that happens in front of us automatically. However, it is possible to cultivate a perspective that, before making any judgments, describes whatever is happening in your life at any given time.

b) Try something new. Curiosity is a highly underrated virtue. You can learn a new skill, or take up a hobby, for example. Of course, learning and incorporating mindfulness into your daily life is a great option. An additional tip: accept to be a beginner in this new learning. That is, accommodate within yourself the idea that you will not be immediately skilled in this new area of ​​your life.

c) Name emotions and enjoy positive events daily. Developing a vocabulary about emotions is important. Human beings have a hard time understanding what has no name. One option is to set aside a minute each day to recall at least one positive event that day in its entirety: all the senses (such as smell, sight, hearing, touch, taste), plus the positive emotion involved in the event. Better yet: write down your experience and then produce a diary of positive emotions and events.

3. Sleep well: most chronic pain patients do not sleep well, and many report that the days following the worst nights are the days when they feel the most pain. And how to sleep better?

a) Respect the bed’s function: sleep. Do not use your bed for other functions, such as studying, reading, working, using your cell phone/tablet. If possible, do all this in another room.

b) Try to allocate an appropriate duration for your sleep. Most people need 7-9 hours of sleep a night. Procrastinating going to bed is now a very common way of voluntarily restricting the number of hours each day devoted to sleep.

c) Establish a relaxation routine before bed. The duration of this routine is not the same for all individuals, and it can take 1 to 3 hours. Build a relaxation routine that makes sense to you, avoiding screens and other stimulating activities.

d) Go to bed sleepy and avoid staying in bed to deal with fatigue and tiredness. Remember: sleep is not synonymous with fatigue and tiredness. Sleep is prone to falling asleep.

e) If you have been in bed for 20 minutes (subjectively identified, not by looking at the clock) without sleep, get up and do an activity that is relaxing for you. When you get sleepy again, return to your bed.

f) Avoid daytime naps. If it is not possible to avoid them, for example for safety reasons, they should not last longer than 30 minutes and should take place before 15:00.

g) Don’t make up for sleepless nights by spending time in bed to rest.

h) Avoid the use of alcohol, especially in the hours before sleep.

i) Avoid using caffeine or other stimulants after 2 pm. Prefer decaffeinated drinks. If this is not possible, do not drink more than two doses of coffee per day.

j) Have a good sleep environment in terms of light, temperature and noise.

k) Perform physical activity regularly, but not in the hours before sleep.

l) Avoid meals in the hours before sleep. If that’s not possible, have a small snack, like a small wholemeal bread sandwich with white cheese.

4. Healthy eating: it is fundamental for everyone, and especially important for those with chronic pain. A good diet can reduce pain and improve other symptoms that often accompany chronic pain, such as depressive, anxiety and cognitive symptoms (attention and memory). Here are recommendations for achieving it all:

a) Consume vegetables, greens and leaves daily, abundantly and with most meals.

b) Prefer proteins from poultry and fish. Reduce your consumption of processed meats such as salami and sausages.

c) Choose olive oil as oil for food preparation. Avoid consuming butter. Do not consume margarine.

d) Choose wholegrain pasta and rice. A high fiber diet is very important for intestinal health.

e) Dramatically reduce your consumption of processed foods, including sweets and processed beverages. Reduce your consumption of fried foods.

f) Consume nuts, albeit with care in relation to your personal caloric limit.

g) Consume fermented foods, including dairy products.

h) Choose low-fat cheeses over fatter ones.

i) Choose natural seasonings (eg, herbs, oil) instead of more caloric sauces, especially industrialized ones.

5. Regular physical activity: for many patients with chronic pain, physical activity can be very challenging. However, there is scientific evidence that clearly demonstrates that exercising regularly is very helpful in treating chronic pain. Physical education professionals and physiotherapists can help a lot in establishing safe exercises for each individual, even if it is necessary to start lightly.

6. Another very important element of stress management is social support. Emotional support is one of the important forms of social support, although it is not the only one. In addition, social support can come from family, friends, co-workers or institutions such as religious organizations.

Building a social support network and then continually cultivating those bonds is critical and acts as a buffer to stress during difficult times, thus preventing the pain flare-ups that typically occur during these difficult times.

Treatments with healthcare professionals

In view of the complexity of the symptoms presented in the context of chronic pain, patients are very often cared for by many health professionals, such as general practitioners, geriatricians, physiatrists, orthopedists, psychiatrists, physiotherapists, physical educators and psychologists. The recommendations in this text do not replace the technical advice of any of these professionals.

Collaboration of Pedro Rosa, psychiatrist. Graduated in medicine from FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo), residency in psychiatry at the Institute of Psychiatry of Hospital das Clínicas at FMUSP, doctor in science at FMUSP, researcher at the Laboratory of Neuroimaging in Psychiatry (LIM-21) at FMUSP. He works in a private practice and in hospitals in São Paulo (Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and Hospital Sírio-Libanês).