Lojas Renner (LREN3) reverses loss and gains R$172 million in the third quarter

Retailer Lojas Renner (LREN3) had net income of R$172 million in the third quarter, reversing the loss of R$82.9 million registered a year earlier.

Net revenue from sales of Renner, Camicado and You Com merchandise reached R$ 2.36 billion, an increase of 43.5% compared to the same period last year.

“Since the reopening of the stores in mid-April and with the gradual resumption of mobility, we have observed an important consistency in sales performance”, says the message from the management.

Even with the reopening of physical stores, the company’s digital sales (GMV) grew 8.2% year-on-year, generating revenues of R$377.4 million.

The same store sales indicator (open for a year or more) was negative at 17.2% in the second quarter of 2020. Between July and September this year, it was positive at 39.5%.

Profit before interest, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda, its acronym in English) was BRL 435.1 million, six times more than in the third quarter of 2020, which was BRL 71.7 million.

The company’s operating expenses grew 32.5% year-on-year to R$866.4 million, reflecting investments in the development of the fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, acceleration of digital sales and initiatives related to the company’s digital transformation.

The share of these expenses in net revenue, however, decreased by three percentage points compared to the same quarter of the previous year – a result of a greater dilution of expenses, due to higher volumes sold.

Lojas Renner’s net margin improved, as it was negative at 5% in the third quarter of last year and closed the same period this year, positive at 7.3%.

Exit CFO

In a material fact, Lojas Renner announced that the company’s board of directors accepted the resignation of Alvaro Jorge Fontes de Azevedo, who will leave the position of administrative, financial and investor relations director. In a letter to the company’s president, the CFO asked for his resignation, claiming that he will dedicate himself to other personal and professional projects.

Fabio Adegas Faccio will temporarily occupy the position left by Fontes until the election of a new director.

