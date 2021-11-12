Lojas Renner reverses its loss and makes a profit of R$172 million in the 3rd quarter

THE Renner Stores (LREN3) released this Thursday net profit of 172 million reais in the third quarter, compared to a loss of 82.9 million reais a year earlier, with strong revenue growth and high margins.

Net revenue from sales of goods grew 43.5%, to 2.37 billion reais, while same-store sales increased by 39.5%. Digital sales (consolidated GMV) rose 8.2% to 377.4 million reais.

Operating expenses (sales, general and administrative) grew 32.5%, but in relation to revenue they fell to 36.6%, from 39.6% a year earlier.

The operating result measured by the Ebitda of the adjusted retail operation totaled 203.7 million reais, from 12.9 million reais in the same period in 2020, with the margin on this metric jumping from 0.8% to 8.6%.

The total adjusted Ebitda, which includes financial services, but excludes leases, reached 438.5 million reais, up 402%, with the margin in this measure rising 13.2 percentage points, to 18.5%.

In the disclosure material for the balance sheet, Lojas Renner said that it continues to observe the robust sales trend of recent months. “We’re organized for a fully omni Black Friday and our stocks are well made up for Christmas.”

