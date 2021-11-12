LoL: brTT will announce a break in competitive, says website

brTT is unanimous when it comes to the greatest League of Legends player in Brazil, but it seems that the player may be about to announce a break from competitive. Rumors show he won’t close with any team to play in 2022.

The information is from the ESPN website, which stated that the announcement of the break should take place soon, but that the player will continue to be part of the paiN Gaming, probably as a streamer and content creator.

The site also emphasizes that brTT is not part of paiN’s plans for 2022, and its replacement should be the shooter Wheat, one of the highlights of Surrender in 2021. It is important to remember that other rumors show that paiN will undergo a complete overhaul. the south korean Luci should leave the organization, while Tinowns and Robot are also on their way out and should go to the LOUD

With the changes, paiN will only continue with Cariok for the 2022 season. So far the organization or the brTT itself have not commented on the rumor.

brTT on League of Legends

brTT has been on the scene since 2012, when he worked for the “Noob da Net” team. In the same year he joined paiN Gaming and remained there until 2014, when he joined Keyd in a star roster. brTT returned to paiN in 2015, played at RED Canids in 2017 and Flamengo during 2018 and 2019. At the end of 2019 the player announced his return to paiN Gaming.

In all this time they were six titles of CBLOL, of these three by paiN Gaming, one by Vivo Keyd, one by RED Canids and the other by Flamengo. The player has also participated in two MSI’s and two LoL Worlds (Worlds), as well as having his story told in the documentary Legends Rising, which featured some of the greatest LoL players in the world.