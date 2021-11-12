Long live the vulva: understanding the female organ is the 1st step to affirm the right to sexual health and pleasure | Sexuality

Women’s health involves the vulva: clitoris, labia major and minor, urethra, vaginal opening and perineum (see illustration below). In the female anatomy, this is the set that forms the external part of the sexual organ and that every woman and every man should know, whether for full sexual fulfillment or even for essential health care.

But the vulva is, for many, an unknown quantity. Even for countless women, victims of ignorance that is not the result of chance.

Female vibrator: suckers, bullet, anal and more; guide shows models and gives usage tips

Pointing out the context of historical social and religious repression of women, medical gynecologist Mariana Viza recalls that many find it difficult to look at and touch their own body because they associate the act with something inappropriate or dirty, and the same does not occur in general with men.

(SEXUAL HEALTH: this article is part of the series G1 Sexuality on the role of sex in well-being and health; read the ones already published about premature ejaculation, penis enlargement, female orgasm and more.)

“The penis is all external. The vulva, on the other hand, you can’t see there, you need a little mirror. And since she was a child, there’s been this thing about (the girl) ‘can’t touch’. This ends up harming health conditions, because the vulvar cancer, for example, starts with a very small spot. If the person doesn’t look, it can grow, simply by not looking”, points out Mariana Viza.

1 of 4 Anatomy of the vulva — Photo: Arte/g1 Vulva anatomy — Photo: Arte/g1

In addition to general health conditions, experts advise that it is necessary to know the role of the vulva in female orgasm and exercise self-discovery, for which masturbation (which may include vibrators) is recommended.

“If a woman does not get used to having a healthy relationship with herself, she will never be able to share a healthy relationship with another person”, says Mariana Viza.

2 of 4 Gynecologist Mariana Viza — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Gynecologist Mariana Viza — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Research proves ignorance on the subject

The observation of reality proves ignorance. A survey published in March of this year led by gynecologists and epidemiologists in the United Kingdom revealed that, among 191 participants, only 46% were able to identify that women have “three holes”: urethra, vaginal opening and anus.

When participants were asked to name each of the seven structures that make up the vulva, almost half (46%) did not respond. Among the participants who tried it, only 9% answered correctly, while almost half failed to identify the urethra and 37% incorrectly labeled the clitoris.

The clitoris is the exclusive structure of women whose sole function is to provide pleasure. The structures that were most easily identified were the vagina (71%), the anus (67%) and the lips (49%). On the other hand, the perineum proved to be the most unknown by the participants, where only 18% got it right.

Specialists point out that lack of knowledge has direct effects on sexual fulfillment: without ever having touched or identified areas of pleasure, women enter into unsatisfactory relationships where they are unaware of pleasure and the right to their own bodies. “The fact is that when you go to talk to people who have a terrible sex life, you discover that it’s because you’ve never had an orgasm,” says Mariana.

According to the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo), only 30% to 36% of women have orgasm with the movement of the penis inside the vagina. Most women (60% to 70%) can only have orgasm with manipulation of the clitoris by themselves or by their partner during intercourse or masturbation.

3 of 4 On the island of Jeju, South Korea, Loveland Park (“Land of Love”, in free translation) is a space that brings together 140 sculptures of sexual positions. — Photo: Reproduction On the island of Jeju, South Korea, Loveland Park (“Land of Love”, in free translation), is a space that brings together 140 sculptures of sexual positions. — Photo: Reproduction

“It is recommended that women masturbate because it is through masturbation that women will know their own sensations. The woman needs to look at herself, understand her body, understand her touch and how she feels pleasure”, says Carla Cecarello, psychologist specialist in human sexuality.

consequences of repression

Although women did better in the survey than men, only 41% of them were able to correctly identify the location of the vagina. Among men, this percentage drops to 15%. This data is worrying because it shows that, although men and women are having sex, they do not necessarily know which cavities are responsible for the pleasure.

Although it sounds absurd, there are cases of partners who confuse the partner’s body cavities and end up providing pain instead of pleasure – and women don’t notice.

In January of this year, Febrasgo shared a clinical case of a 29-year-old woman admitted to the emergency room alleging that the vibrator her partner was using to promote erotic stimulation on her clitoris was lost during sexual intercourse.

4 out of 4 The bullet is a type of vibrator used for external massage — Photo: Panty Nova | reproduction The bullet is a type of vibrator used for external massage — Photo: Panty Nova | reproduction

“She found that the vibrator, which measured 10 cm in length by 1.2 cm in diameter, was inside her vagina because she could feel the vibrations during penis-vagina intercourse. (…) The imaging exam registered the presence of the vibrator in the pelvis and the laparoscopic exam evidenced it inside the bladder”, reports the publication.

According to the Federation, there are few reports in the medical literature of cases of urethra dilation due to repeated penetration of the penis. “These women continue to have penetration without knowing that they are having a penis-urethra relationship”, states the Federation.

About the parts and roles of the structures of the vulva

The first step in understanding the vulva is to understand that the vulva and vagina are not the same thing. Vulva is the name given to the outside of the female genital tract, while the vagina is a cavity inside the vulva.

On the outside of the vulva we have the labia majora and labia minora, whose function is to protect the opening of the vagina and urethra, the clitoris, the perineum and the anus.

The labia majora are located on the sides of the vulva and are usually hairy.

The labia minora, on the other hand, are on the inside and have no hair. They are formed by a mucosa, which is always moist. The size of the labia minora and labia minora varies from woman to woman, and all are considered normal.

Opening the labia minora we have the opening of the vagina (the largest cavity), where penetration occurs during sexual intercourse, and above the urethra (a small hole), through which urine exits.

It is important to point out that it is through the vagina that blood flows during menstruation or through which secretions come out, but never urine.

Then there is the clitoris, an organ related to female pleasure. It can be identified on the outside of the vulva as the small dot located at the beginning of the vulva, at the junction of the labia minora, functioning as a meeting point.

The clitoris is located above the urethra and vagina.

Finally, we have the perineum (a region that lies between the vagina and the anus) and, still in the same region, there is the anus, responsible for excreting feces.

A 33 meter vulva-shaped sculpture is installed on top of a mountain