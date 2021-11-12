Low vaccinations in some countries and more: why Europe is once again the epicenter of Covid-19 | World

Europe has once again become the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has prompted some countries to consider a return to unpopular lockdowns before Christmas, and has heightened the debate over whether vaccines alone can tame the coronavirus.

the continent accounts for more than half of the world average of infections in the past seven days, according to a Reuters count. The recent balance represents the highest levels since April of last year, when the virus began to spread in Italy.

Deaths and hospitalizations, however, are lower than during the first wave of the pandemic on the mainland. A sign of the advance of vaccination.

About 65% of the population of the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, received two doses, according to EU data, but the pace has slowed in recent months.

Vaccine administration in southern European countries is at around 80%, but reluctance holds back distribution in central and eastern Europe and Russia, causing outbreaks that can strain health systems.

Germany, France and the Netherlands are also witnessing a spike in infections, which shows the challenge faced even by governments with high acceptance rates and dampens hopes that vaccines will mean a return to something like normal.

At hospitalizations and deaths are much lower than a year ago, and wide national variations in vaccine use and measures such as social distancing make it difficult to draw conclusions about the entire region.

An combination of factors is singled out by virologists and health experts interviewed by Reuters as likely culprits for the current situation facing Europe:

low vaccination in some countries

falling immunity among the first vaccinated

relaxation with masks and detachment with the end of restrictions during the summer

“If there’s one thing to learn from this, it’s not to let your guard down,” said Lawrence Young, a virologist at the UK’s Warwick School of Medicine.

The most recent World Health Organization (WHO) report for the week ended Nov. 7 showed that Europe, including Russia, was the only region to record a 7% increase in cases, while other areas reported declines or trends of stabilization.