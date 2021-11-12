Luccas Neto influences children in Portugal to ‘speak like Brazilians’, says newspaper – Zoeira

An article published by the Portuguese newspaper News Diary, one of the most traditional printed vehicles in Portugal, on Wednesday (10), caught the attention of the Brazilian public by stating that there is Portuguese children who “only speak Brazilian”. The reason pointed out by the publication would be the influence of youtubers from Brazil, such as Luccas Neto, the most watched by the Portuguese “kids”. They would be changing the way children talk.

Felipe Neto’s brother would be among the most referenced by the children. Some users wrote that the content producer from Rio de Janeiro would be avenging Portuguese colonization in America.

Luccas Neto’s youtube channel, “Lucas Toon”, has more than 36 million subscribers. On Instagram, he is followed by over 5 million people.

“They say grass instead of grass, a bus is a bus, candy is candy, stripes are stripes and milk is in the fridge instead of in the fridge. Educators notice this especially after confinement – due to many hours of exposure to manufactured contents by Brazilian YouTubers”, says the publication.

The newspaper goes on to point out that: “the opinions of parents, teachers and specialists are divided between concern and those who put it into perspective, as they consider it to be a phase, as happened with soap operas”.

“Reverse Colonialism”

The topic has become one of the most talked about issues on social media in Brazil. Users were divided among those who joked about the matter, pointing to the Brazilian influence reported as a kind of “reverse colonialism”.

Comparisons are also made between terms used in Brazil and Portugal, while other users – both Brazilian and Portuguese – questioned the xenophobic content of the publication, referring to the Portuguese spoken in Brazil as “Brazilian”, despite the language being only one.

