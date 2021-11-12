Luiz Felipe recovers a spot in the starting lineup at Santos and reveals “double” with Carille | saints

Santos had the return of defender Luiz Felipe in the 2-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, last Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro. Recovered from a thigh injury, the defender was a starter, stood out and pleased coach Fábio Carille.

Incumbent during the current season, Luiz Felipe has not played since August 25, when Santos still did not live in such a critical situation in the Brazilian Championship. During the defender’s absence, Peixe began to fight relegation.

Check out more news about Santos:

+ Report points out problems in old negotiations

+ Angelo regains space with Fábio Carille

1 of 2 Luiz Felipe at Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Luiz Felipe at Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

Satisfied with the return to the starting lineup and the victory, Luiz Felipe believes that the presence of the fans in Vila Belmiro against Red Bull Bragantino made the difference in favor of Santos.

– Happy to be back, to be back in a match that was important for our current situation in the championship. I wanted to say that the fans make the difference, the Vila makes the difference, and that’s what we have to stick to in this final stretch. Knowing that the fans are on our side, that they will support us. Coming back like this with all this energy involved was very special – said Luiz Felipe.

The defender, before getting injured, was commanded by coach Fernando Diniz and had not yet played with Fábio Carille. Even so, Luiz Felipe reveals a “double” with the current Santos coach while recovering from the injury.

– My first game with Professor Carille. We talked a lot during my recovery period and he always made it clear that he was counting on me. I’m happy with this exchange of confidence, he’s a good guy, who wears Santos’ colors and the group already knows how they need to play. Let’s go to the end. Down to earth, tranquility and calm for the next games – completed.

Luiz Felipe returned to the position of holder of Santos this year, with the departure of Luan Peres and Lucas Veríssimo. The defender has 29 games played. It is the second season in which he has acted the most since 2016, when he arrived at Peixe.