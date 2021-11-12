Lula begins tour of Europe with an eye on 2022

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva started this Thursday (11) a tour of four countries in Europe.

With an eye on the 2022 elections, the PT will visit Germany, Belgium, France and Spain and will meet with various political leaders.







Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Photo: Disclosure | Ricardo Stuckert

The meeting will bring together leaders from Europe and Latin America, including former prime minister of Spain José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and the mayors of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, and of Bogotá, Claudia López Hernández.

The former president will also give a press conference alongside the S&D leader in Europarlamento, the Spanish Iratxe García. “We progressives in Europe and Latin America are united by our commitment to solidarity, equality, human rights and democracy,” said García.

“We strongly denounce the politicization of human rights by the right. Systematic attempts to undermine democratic institutions, violate the separation of powers and fuel hatred will meet our firmest resistance,” added the socialist.

On Tuesday (16), Lula will give a lecture at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris (Sciences Po) on “Brazil’s place in the world of tomorrow”. On Wednesday (17), the former president will receive the Political Courage 2021 award, given by Politique Internationale magazine for his “desire to promote equality”. .