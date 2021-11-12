Lula extends advantage over Bolsonaro in 2nd round, says poll – Politica

Lula continues ahead and now has a greater advantage over Bolsonaro in a new poll (photo: Evaristo Sá/AFP)

Published this Friday (12), it shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading all electoral scenarios for the presidency in 2022. In an eventual scenario of a second round between the PT and president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), The distance between the two candidates expands from 12 percentage points, registered in the July poll, to 17. According to the survey, Lula would be victorious in the elections by 48% of the votes, against Bolsonaro’s 31%.

The former president would take the victory in all possible second round scenarios. Against the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), the PT would win with 50% against 22%, while against the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, who competes with Doria in the PSDB preliminaries, Lula would win with 48 % against 22%. Against the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT), the former chief of the Executive would win 44% against 31%. In the dispute against former judge Sergio Moro, who joined this week at Podemos, the PT would have won by 47% against 25%.

In a possible second round, Bolsonaro would beat Moro, 32% against 30%, but would lose Ciro, 36% against 32%.

First round



In the stimulated poll, in the first round, Bolsonaro would have 25% and Lula, 35%. The numbers, therefore, indicate a polarization, as the other possible candidates that were tested obtained less than 10%

Ciro would have 7% and Moro 5%. Both Doria and Leite appear tied at 2%. Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, Senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship), Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), and Cabo Daciolo (Avante) appear with 1%. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) and political scientist Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) did not score. Blank and null votes add up to 8%, and they don’t know, 12%.

Fail



Despite leading the polls, Bolsonaro and Lula are also the ones who unite the highest level of rejection. Survey respondents were asked who they would not vote “at all”. The current head of the Executive leads with 44% in the rejection rate, which follows with Lula with 37%. Doria and Moro tie with 19%, Ciro appears with 17% and Mandetta, 11%. The survey heard 1.2 thousand people.