Lula goes to Europe because he cannot go out on the streets in Brazil, says Ana Paula

Former president began a two-week tour of Europe this Thursday; ‘Os Pingos Nos Is’ commented

Claudia Martini/Framing/Estadão Content – 06/12/2021 Former President Lula went to Europe for a round of meetings



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) started this Thursday, 11, a two-week trip through the Europe. The politician will visit Germany, Belgium, France and Spain. This afternoon he was in Berlin for a round of meetings. “Already on European soil for a series of engagements in the coming days. On the agenda: dialogues through Germany, Belgium, France and Spain. We started today in Berlin with an intense round of meetings. Another Brazil is possible. And let’s remind the world of that”, wrote Lula on social media. According to a column by Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, the former president traveled accompanied by four advisers and three security guards.

Ana Paula Henkel, program commentator “The Drops On The Is“, gives Young Pan News, stated that Lula went to Europe because he cannot go out on the streets of Brazil without being booed or criticized. “Tin which to leave Brazil. To campaign for PT voters in Brazil, they have to go to Europe”, he said. “For take Lula or Sergio Moro seriously within the political scenario for 2022, Lula has to take to the streets and Moro has to start responding, as a former justice, about the unconstitutionalities of the STF. While that doesn’t happen, you can’t take either of them seriously”, he added.

Watch the program “Os Pingos Nos Is” this Thursday, 11, in full: