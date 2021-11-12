Lula leads in all scenarios and Ciro would win Bolsonaro in the 2nd round, says Exame/Ideia

Former President Lula extended his advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro in terms of voting intentions in the second round, according to a survey by Exame/Ideia released this Friday.
According to the survey, if the elections were held today, the PT would have 48% and the former captain, 31%. In July, the gap between the two was 12 percentage points.
The research also tested other run-off scenarios. Lula would defeat all opponents.
With Bolsonaro, the survey simulated voting in two scenarios, in addition to the second round with Lula. For the first time since the beginning of the 2022 survey, Ciro Gomes (PDT) would defeat the current president, with a 4% margin.
“President Jair Bolsonaro has approval ratings below his peers who tried for reelection: Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff. In the third year in office, all had an approval threshold above 30% and less rejection. And, to be re-elected, they needed to improve their popularity performance in the election year. In the case of Bolsonaro, this recovery would have to be a record”, said Maurício Moura, founder of IDEIA.
In the first round poll, Lula also leads all scenarios. In the stimulated poll, the PT member has 35% of voting intentions, Bolsonaro appears with 25%, followed by Ciro Gomes, with 7%, and Sergio Moro (Podemos), with 5%.
“Lula leads all scenarios of stimulated voting intention. Their strengths remain the same: low-income popular class, heavily concentrated in the Northeast. However, the most relevant variable is spontaneous voting intention. [quando não são apresentadas alternativas]. These are the respondents that concentrate Lula’s and Bolsonaro’s most loyal voters. And this is the data that still shows a disconnection of a large part of the electorate, with almost 45% who are unable to verbalize even a name of a presidential candidate”, says Moura.