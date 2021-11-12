Lula on the international agenda: ‘To show that another Brazil is possible’ – Politics

Former President Lula (PT) (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/AFP)

Former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva will begin, this Thursday, 11, an international agenda of meetings with political leaders in four European countries. In Germany, Belgium, France and Spain, the PT member will have commitments and maintain dialogues to show that “another Brazil is possible. And we are going to remind the world of this”, as informed in a publication on social networks.

According to the agenda released by the former chief of the Executive, the start will take place today in Germany. In the capital, Berlin, Lula is expected to meet with Martin Schulz, former leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany and former president of the European Parliament.

Continuing his trip, in Belgium, the PT member is expected to attend a debate in the European Parliament and have meetings with social-democratic leaders. In France, the former president is going to participate in a conference on Brazil at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris (Sciences Po). On the 17th, Lula will receive the Political Courage 2021 award, given by the magazine



International Policy



by your gesture. Still in Paris, he plans to meet with Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

At the last stop on the trip, the former president is expected to attend a conference in Spain, in addition to meeting with political leaders.

A likely competitor of Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections, Lula remains critical of the Chief Executive regarding the country’s international credibility. By highlighting the contrast of his Bolsonaro stance, Lula emphasizes the importance of building good relations with other nations.

At the last G-20 meeting in Rome, Bolsonaro’s participation was marked by few meetings with other heads of state. Isolated, the president did not participate in a tour of G-20 leaders, which included a photo of representatives from other countries throwing coins at the Trevi Fountain, a traditional tourist spot in the Italian capital.