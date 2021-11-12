Lunar soil has enough oxygen for billions of people

Although its atmosphere does not have enough oxygen to support human life, the Moon is rich in this element – ​​on the surface. But if people don’t “breathe rocks”, how could the abundance of this gas in the ground guarantee the survival of its visitors?

Moon colonization seems to be at hand. But would the satellite have enough oxygen to keep humans alive? Image: Pavel Chagochkin/Shutterstock

According to an article published this week by Southern Cross University soil researcher John Grant on The Conversation website, the upper layer of rocky soil on the Moon, known as “regolith”, contains enough oxygen for probably 8 billion of people survive for about 100,000 years.

“Along with advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen a lot of time and money invested in technologies that could enable the effective use of space resources,” Grant wrote. “And at the forefront of these efforts is a sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon.”

How to take advantage of the oxygen from the Moon’s regoliths?

According to the researcher, the secret lies in a process called electrolysis, which is able to produce oxygen from moon dust.

“On Earth, this process is commonly used in manufacturing, such as to produce aluminum,” he said. “An electrical current is passed through a liquid form of aluminum oxide (commonly called alumina) through electrodes to separate aluminum from oxygen.”

That’s what a rover from Australia, in a partnership between NASA and the Australian Space Agency, is being programmed to do there.

According to Anthony Murfett, vice president of the Australian entity, the country plans to build a 20 kg semi-autonomous probe, which NASA will send to the Moon in 2026, with the main objective of extracting oxygen from the lunar surface.

Australia will develop an autonomous lunar rover to extract oxygen from the lunar soil, in partnership with NASA, in the Artemis program. Image for illustrative purposes only. Credit: Pavel Chagochkin – Shutterstock

It is noteworthy that the land of kangaroos is also involved in another private initiative to explore the Moon (this one, in turn, to find water).

According to Grant, oxygen accounts for about 45% of the lunar soil, but to extract it from the other elements that make up regolith, such as silicon, aluminum and magnesium, scientists will have to use a lot of energy and industrial equipment to separate them .

“To be sustainable, it would be necessary to support solar energy or other energy sources available on the Moon”, believes the researcher.

Europe is also committed

While the logistics of extracting oxygen on the lunar surface poses “a big challenge,” Grant noted that Space Applications Services, a Belgian startup, has announced plans to build three reactors and send them to the Moon to create oxygen by electrolysis.

And it could happen soon, if all goes according to plan. The company said it plans to ship its experimental reactors to the Moon by 2025, in conjunction with the European Space Agency’s (ESA) in-situ resource utilization program.

In fact, the ESA itself has already carried out studies on electrolysis as a method of extracting oxygen from the lunar soil. According to the Digital Look reported, in 2020, the agency opened a “prototype oxygen plant” inside a laboratory at the European Center for Space Research and Technology in the Netherlands for precisely this purpose.

The prototype system used by the scientists combines simulated lunar regolith with molten calcium chloride salt. The mixture is heated to 950°C degrees and subjected to a current that passes through it, releasing oxygen – a process called molten salt electrolysis.

As can be seen, there is no lack of initiatives to make the Moon an environment, at the very least, “breathable” for future explorers.

